102 Not Out box office collection day 2: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer expected to grow stronger over weekend

Umesh Shukla’s comedy-drama 102 Not Out starring Bollywood’s hits churning jodi of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor has been garnering mixed reviews from the critics. On its first day of release, the movie managed to open at the ticket counters with Rs 3.52 crore. It managed to surpass the expectations of the trade analysts and struck a chord with the audience for its light-hearted script and the performance of Amitabh and Rishi. In the coming days, the theme of the film based on the relationship between parents and their children has all the capabilities to pull people to the theaters.

Sharing the day one collection of 102 Not Out, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Like most content-driven films aimed at families, #102NotOut started on a slow note, but gathered momentum from evening onwards… A HEALTHY GROWTH is on the cards on Sat and Sun… Word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG… Fri ₹ 3.52 cr. India biz.” The film has hit the theaters along with Hansal Mehta’s biographical drama Omerta starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. While Omerta had a slow start at the box office, Amitabh-Rishi starrer has a tough competition from last week’s release Marvel’s Avengers Infinity War. The film still tops the to-watch list of many and hence is going strong at the box office.

102 Not Out is a story of 102-year-old Dattarya (Amitabh) and his 75-year-old son Babulal (Rishi). Dattatraya is full of life and wishes his son to also live a carefree life. Director Umesh Shukla has adapted a Gujarati play of the same name by Saumya Joshi into a full feature film. In an interview with indianexpress.com, he told us how Amitabh and Rishi are completely different people once they wear their makeup and clothes, “They actually become their characters. So whenever they come to the sets, all these things that we associate with stars, like he gets angry very quickly. He is an introvert. He is an extrovert. All these things completely vanish.”

