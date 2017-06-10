​​Raabta box office collection day 2: Sushant Singh Rajput film is headed for trouble

Raabta box office collection day 2: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer is headed into choppy waters. Raabta box office collection day 2: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer is headed into choppy waters.

The box office prospects of Raabta over the weekend doesn’t look so bright. After receiving a lukewarm response on the first day, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer is headed into choppy waters. The poorly-reviewed film failed to pick up on the first day and might not be able to form a positive public opinion in the coming days. Raabta managed to bring in around Rs 5.61 crore so far and has failed to live up to its expectations.

Now, the film might not be able to pull in the crowd to theatres on Sunday either. The Champion Trophy match between India and South Africa is scheduled on Sunday. Film trade expert Girish Johar told indianexpress.com that all films releasing this weekend will be in a sticky situation due to this match.

“I think it will be a difficult road ahead for Raabta because reviews are not good and there are high expectations from the film. The film has started on a slow note. Sunday is a very important day for box office but there is an India vs South Africa match on the same day. That’s a do or die situation for India. So whatever jump is expected on that day, I believe, would not be there. The kind of start that was expected for the film didn’t happen,” Girish said.

Another two releases this weekend including Behen Hogi Teri and Tom Cruise’s The Mummy will also face similar problems over the weekend. “Behen Hogi Teri is a small film and has released on limited screens. I think even if it had a slow start on Friday since it had a tight release, it may do something over the weekend. It’s Monday collection will finally decide its box office direction,” Girish said. Rajkummar Rao film managed to collect Rs 1 crore on Day 1, reported Koimoi.

Tom Cruise-starrer The Mummy took in around Rs 3.5 crore. When asked about how it might do at the box office over the weekend, Girish says, “The Mummy has not been received well in overseas and home market. The reviews here in India are also not that great. It did have a decent start but let’s see how it performs over the weekend. Sunday being the cricket match, that may hamper its growth.”

