Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and I wanted to work together: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkumar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan Rajkumar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan

National award winner Rajkumar Rao has absolutely no looking back from now. After being cast opposite Vidya Balan and Kriti Sanon actor Rajkummar Rao will now be paired up with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor who will be seen romancing Aishwarya in ‘Fanney Khan’, says they recently met at a film festival and expressed a desire to work with each other even before the movie happened.

In an interview to PTI, Rajkummar says, “I had met her (Aishwarya) last month in Melbourne during a film festival. She is drop dead gorgeous, her daughter Aaradhya was with her and she is cute and adorable. “We (Aishwarya and I) showed interest (in working together). I, of course, want to work with her and even she said, ‘I hope we get to work someday’ and luckily ‘Fanney Khan’ happened.” The ‘Shahid’ actor says he is yet to meet Aishwarya to discuss the film but they will soon begin the prep work.

“I have been meeting my director for the film in order to understand the character. I have not met Aishwarya for the film yet. We will meet soon as we start our reading sessions together.” Rajkummar is both excited and nervous to be working in the movie, which also features Anil Kapoor.

“It’s a great opportunity to be working with Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor sir. I respect both of them as actors.” Currently, Rajkummar is busy promoting his film ‘Newton’, which is set for release on September 22.

In the film, the actor plays the role of Newton Kumar, a government clerk sent on election duty to a Naxal-controlled town in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App