Booze, women and dirty jokes: Randhir Kapoor reveals all that the Kapoors talk about at family parties

Randhir Kapoor talked in length about Kapoor family’s get togethers. Randhir Kapoor talked in length about Kapoor family’s get togethers.

He began his Bollywood career as a child artist in 1955 movie Shree 420 and made his acting and directorial debut with Kal Aaj Aur Kal in 1971 which also featured his father Raj Kapoor and his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor. Coming from the Kapoor clan, Randhir Kapoor emerged as a successful actor and director in the 70s and the 80s.

His is a family that eats together, stays together and even parties together. The Kapoors do not need anyone from outside, to celebrate a special day, be it a birthday or a festival.

The actor who turned 70 on Wednesday, still looks as young and vibrant as he did in his yesteryears. The father of two beautiful daughters, Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, is a man who is high on life, booze and family fun on his special day.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Talking about his birthday plans, the actor told HT, “You don’t need preparations for a family gathering. We have one almost every night where we meet, laugh, get drunk and come back home. We’re one family that’s happy among ourselves.”

Randhir Kapoor got candid in the conversation as he divulged the details about the much-anticipated Kapoor khandaan’s family gatherings. Talking about their general topics of discussion at the parties, Randhir said, “Booze, women, sex, dirty jokes… what else?”

Randhir Kapoor with his daughter Karishma Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor with his daughter Karishma Kapoor.

The actor-director seems to be proud of belonging to a family that is too busy in itself to look in the outside world and its futile controversies. “We don’t do any bitching or back-biting about other people in the fraternity. We’re not even concerned about what anyone else is doing in life. We’re so busy among ourselves – too busy to bother about others,” Randhir replied on being asked about what does his family talk about on their get-togethers.

Karishma Kapoor wished Randhir on her Instagram account. Check the post here:

The Kapoors have always been the talk of the town, be it for their upcoming movies, rumoured relationships or of course their family outings. But how much does rumours about the children of his family affect the veteran actor? “We’re like the stock exchange — we know everything that’s happening in the family. Since our kids are in the same profession, we all know how they’re placed. As a joke, maybe, we discuss their girlfriends, boyfriends, marriage etc, but not with an intention of interfering,” said Randhir.

The Kapoor family dined together on Christmas. The Kapoor family dined together on Christmas.

“We’re very united, we’re together all the time – to eat, drink, and sing, but we don’t interfere in each other’s business,” the actor added.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd