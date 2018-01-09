Boom Boom in New York starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar set to release on February 23

Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar starrer Boom Boom in New York finally has a release date. Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar starrer Boom Boom in New York finally has a release date.

Boom Boom in New York, an ensemble cast 3D comedy starring Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani and more, will hit the screens on February 23.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani announced the release date on Tuesday, read a statement.

Boom Boom in New York will be a new entertaining experience for theater audience. I am pretty sure our audience has not seen so many big stars together in one film,” Bhagnani said in a statement.

The movie is being described as a “heartfelt, rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves”. It is about how an unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a life-changing comic adventure.

According to a report by DNA, the movie revolves around the popular award function IIFA.

“Unlike Karan Johar, who plays himself in the film, Lara doesn’t play an actress but one of the characters. She plays the head of the management at IIFA and has a full-fledged role in the movie, which will also have some interesting cameos. Lara’s role has different flavours to it and she said yes almost immediately,” DNA quoted a source as saying.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also shared the news about the release date of the movie with a post that read, “Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and a massive ensemble cast… #BoomBoomInNewYork [3D], a comedy, to release on 23 Feb 2018… Chakri Toleti directs… Vashu Bhagnani and Wiz Films produce the film.

Produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films, it is directed by Chakri Toleti.

#BreakingNews: Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and a massive ensemble cast… #BoomBoomInNewYork [3D], a comedy, to release on 23 Feb 2018… Chakri Toleti directs… Vashu Bhagnani and Wiz Films produce the film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018

Boom Boom in New York will also see Karan Johar in an acting role for the second time after his stint in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet.

(Inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd