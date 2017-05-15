Boney Kapoor to approach Salman Khan for No Entry sequel soon

Boney Kapoor is hopeful that Salman Khan will do his next film. Boney Kapoor is hopeful that Salman Khan will do his next film.

Producer Boney Kapoor says he is all set to start working on the sequel to the 2005 movie No Entry and will soon meet superstar Salman Khan for the same. Boney says the script is almost ready for the second part and he hopes Salman says yes to the project. “I am going to meet Salman very soon and discuss the sequel. If he can’t do it then we will explore possibilities. We have a script ready so we will explore (other actors),” he told PTI.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the 2005 hit comedy had an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Salman, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitley and Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo. Anil and Fardeen have already been locked for the sequel. “It (story) was worked out with him (Salman) in mind. For us to go ahead with the sequel we will have to chat with him (Salman) first. He is a fantastic guy to work with, we have had a wonderful experience working with him but I would respect his decision (about the sequel),” Boney says.

There were reports that Hrithik Roshan might replace Salman in the sequel.

To which Boney says, “We have not approached him (Hrithik).” When asked if he has thought of casting Hrithik for the lead, Boney says, “All that (referring to the decision of casting another actor) will happen only after I meet Salman.” Meanwhile, Boney’s home production Sridevi starrer “Mom” is set to release on July 7.

