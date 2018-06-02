Boney Kapoor remembers wife Sridevi on their wedding anniversary

Sridevi passed away on February 24 after a cardiac arrest. Sridevi passed away on February 24 after a cardiac arrest.

More than three months ago, Sridevi, that Chandni of Bollywood, left this world at the age of 54 years. Her husband and producer Boney Kapoor, like her millions of fans, is still not over her sudden departure. On what would have been their wedding anniversary, Boney posted a short video from Sridevi’s account, a montage of his moments with him, their family, and other loved ones.

He captioned the video, “Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan… My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace , warmth and laughter lives within me forever…” Sridevi passed away on February 24 after a cardiac arrest. Her death sent shock waves across the film industry. Her contribution to world cinema was acknowledged in the Academy Award ceremony and Cannes Film Festival this year.

Sridevi made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in Julie (1975). Her first adult role was at the age of 13 in Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976). Sridevi went on to become one of the biggest female stars India ever had. The government of India awarded her Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013. Her most remarkable films include Sadma, Chandni, Himmatwala, ChaalBaaz, Mr India, Nagina, Mawali, Tohfa and Gumrah among others.

Sridevi’s most famous pairing was with her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor produced some of her most successful films. She made an appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero that will release later this year.

Sridevi left behind two daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor. Jhanvi will debut in Hindi cinema with Dhadak opposite Ishan Khatter. The film is slated to be released on July 20.

