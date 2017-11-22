Boney Kapoor on Karan Johar launching Janhvi Kapoor: She is in good hands

Boney Kapoor opened about Janhvi Kapoor’s debut and the tips he is giving her nowadays as she gears up for her innings in Bollywood. Boney Kapoor opened about Janhvi Kapoor’s debut and the tips he is giving her nowadays as she gears up for her innings in Bollywood.

With his daughter Janhvi Kapoor making her entry into Hindi films, producer Boney Kapoor says he is happy that she is being guided into the industry by someone as prolific as Karan Johar, who is producing her debut film Dhadak.

Dhadak, also starring Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar, is a remake of hit Marathi romance Sairat. The Dharma Productions film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan of Badrinath Ki Duhania fame. In an interview to indianexpress.com, Boney opened about Janhvi’s debut and the tips he is giving her nowadays as she gears up for her innings in Bollywood.

“She is in good hands,” the filmmaker replied when asked about his thoughts on Karan Johar launching his daughter. Boney added he is glad Janhvi is extremely focused and hardworking. “The conversation (between him and Janhvi) is that you gotta be sincere, focused and put your heart in whatever you do. She is hardworking and she is putting everything into it (her first film),” he said.

The filmmaker also spoke about son, Arjun Kapoor, whom he has with his former late wife. Arjun is one of the popular young actors in the country, and as a proud father, Boney said, “I feel elated and proud. What more does a father want? They are free to choose the path they want to tread on. They are normal, focused, hardworking and are being well received.”

The interaction with the filmmaker came on the sidelines of the television premiere of his 2017 much-acclaimed thriller-drama Mom, which starred Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. The film that recently premiered on &TV is now being dubbed in the Russian language. Boney revealed. “The film is getting dubbed in Russian language, it will get a wide release there. Sri (Sridevi) and I very excited about that.”

When asked if he feels the story of Mom guarantees a sequel, the filmmaker said that while there hasn’t been any deliberate thought on it, if it happens organically, he wouldn’t mind taking it forward.

“We haven’t really put our minds to that. This is something that has to come out organically. You should not deliberately plan a sequel. It dilutes the impact of the original film when you try to cash in on it for a sequel. That’s why most of the so-called sequels are trash. They have the advantage of being a part of a franchise. They grab eyeballs. But the content is poorer than that of the first part,” the producer said.

