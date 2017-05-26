Boney Kapoor: Mr India wasn’t dependent on stardom of actors

Boney Kapoor’s film Mr India completes 30 years on Friday. Boney Kapoor’s film Mr India completes 30 years on Friday.

The 1987 super hit film Mr India completes 30 years today and producer Boney Kapoor says the makers focused on the story rather than depending on the stardom of the lead actors. Touted as Bollywood’s first sci-fi film, Mr. India starred Anil Kapoor in the titular role, Sridevi, Amrish Puri as the famous villain Mogambo, went on to become highest grossing film of 1987.

“I’m so happy and proud that people remember Mr India fondly even today. With ‘Mr India’, we were never dependent on the stardom of the actors, just on the magic of the film,” Boney said in a statement issued here. “All our fight sequences, stunts and the destruction, it was real-time direction and special effects; it was not done during post-production,” he says. “I remember being one of the youngest members behind the camera and today with my upcoming film ‘Mom’, I am the eldest member,” he says.

Also read | Boney Kapoor to approach Salman Khan for No Entry sequel soon

Directed by ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur film had several memorable moments and characters like the idea of invisible man (played by Anil as Arun) struck the chord with the audience. The 10 child artists played an integral part while Satish Kaushik as Calendar left everyone in splits. The film was known for several of its one liners and songs, including Sridevi’s Miss Hawa Hawaii performance, and Amrish Puri’s famous dialogue Mogambo khush hua.

Boney is now gearing up for the release of his next production venture Mom, which features Sridevi. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. Mom marks Sridevi’s 300th film and 2017 marks her 50th year in films. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom releases on July 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now