Boney Kapoor to meet Salman Khan to discuss dates for No Entry sequel

Producer Boney Kapoor will soon be meeting superstar Salman Khan to discuss about the dates for the sequel of “No Entry”.

“Salman would be the best person to give an answer on it (when will ‘No Entry’ sequel go on floors). I had discussed with him regarding the dates of the film earlier, we were scheduled to meet again and decide on it. But I was busy with ‘Mom’. We will meet in the next few weeks and talk about it,” Kapoor told PTI.

Director Anees Bazmee had narrated the story of “No Entry” to Salman about one-and-a-half years back.

“When the story was narrated to Salman, he had liked it,” sources said.

Besides the 50-year-old star, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan will also reprise their roles in the sequel.

“There will be nine heroines in the film. We will take a call on the lead actresses once we get Salman on board,” the sources said.

“No Entry”, a 2005 blockbuster comedy directed by Anees, had an ensemble cast of Anil, Salman, Fardeen, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitley, and Bipasha Basu in a cameo appearance.

Kapoor is busy with his actress wife Sridevi’s film “Mom”, while Anees is working on the sequel of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Aankhen”.

Salman is busy with “Sultan” and then he has a film with Kabir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi.

