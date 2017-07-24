Bombay High Court rejects petition filed by the alleged daughter of Sanjay Gandhi against Indu Sarkar

Indu Sarkar has been mired in many controversies even before its release. Indu Sarkar has been mired in many controversies even before its release.

Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the petition filed by Priya Singh Paul, the woman who is claiming to be the biological daughter of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, against Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar.

She had earlier filed a writ petition at the Bombay High Court against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the makers of Indu Sarkar to put a stay on the release of Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film. Paul filed the petition on the grounds of the film’s trailer maligning the image of Sanjay and former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Madhur has earlier claimed that the movie is a work of fiction and has no semblances to the Gandhis.

Confirming the news, ANI tweeted, “Bombay HC rejects petition to stay #InduSarkar, filed by Priya Singh Paul who claims that she is a biological daughter of Sanjay Gandhi.”

She had also asked to quash and set aside the certificate granted by the CBFC to continue with the film. She had sought to grant a permanent prohibitory injunction order restraining public exhibition, display and viewership of film. But now with the Bombay HC declining her requests, looks like Indu Sarkar is free from legal trouble.

Indu Sarkar is based on the 1970 Emergency. After ordering a total of 12 cuts, the CBFC had granted a U/A certificate to the film. The trailer of the movie led the Congress party to ask the CBFC for a review. The film stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Supriya Vinod.

(with ANI inputs)

