Boman Irani: I’d terrorise Rajkumar Hirani if I get no role in Munnabhai 3

Actor Boman Irani is looking forward to the forthcoming Munnabhai film and says he will be after filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani if there is not any role for him in the movie. The 57-year-old-actor appeared in Hirani’s debut film Munna Bhai MBBS and went on to collaborate with the director in films like Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots and PK.

Recently, the director announced he would be making the third instalment of the Munnabhai series and Boman could not be more excited. “I am looking forward to it too. Circuit and Munna would be the automatic choice for the film, not me. The third character is always the floating, fresh character. There should be a character available for me but I would terrorise Rajkumar Hirani if there isn’t a character for me,” Boman told

“Right now he (Hirani) is busy with the Dutt biopic so once that finishes we go into Munnabhai space,” he adds. In the first part, Boman played the role of Dr Asthana while in the second he was an unscrupulous businessman, called Lucky Singh. The actor has meanwhile lent his voice to the play, ‘Gandhi-The Musical’. Boman has given voice to ‘The Raj’, which portrays the system that Mahatma Gandhi was constantly battling against.

Boman says it was the idea of portraying Gandhi’s life in a Broadway musical format which appealed to him. “The format is more of a Broadway musical, which is unique. We are looking at his life from South Africa until the day he was assassinated. The story is told through many different styles of music and drama.” The actor, who has a theatre background, feels it is not necessary that an artist who is great on stage will be equally brilliant in cinema.

“There are some actors who are fantastic on stage and not so great in cinema. I don’t know why that is, it could be the personality, the approach to the acting craft. But you are better off being a theatre actor that does cinema because you have more power and arsenal to be equipped to do movies. “Sometimes it doesn’t quite translate. A cinema actor may not be necessarily brilliant on stage. The whole discipline is different,” he says. The English musical, backed by NCPA and Silly Point Productions, will be staged at NCPA from April 1 onwards.

