Boman Irani and Anupam Kher among others saddened by Hirakhand Express tragedy

Bomani Irani and Anupam Kher send out condolences on Hirakhand Express tragedy through Twitter. Bomani Irani and Anupam Kher send out condolences on Hirakhand Express tragedy through Twitter.

Bollywood celebrities, including Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, are deeply saddened by the Hirakhand Express tragedy, which claimed at least 36 lives and left 50 people injured when the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Expressing their condolences, the actors in the hindi film fraternity took to their Twitter accounts. Here is what the celebs had to say:

Boman Irani: Condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the injured. Prayers. Hirakhand Express accident.

Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened by Hirakhand Express tragedy. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dear one. Praying for the injured.

Randeep Hooda: Heart goes out the victims of the accident and families.We have to find local vigilance of the tracks Hirakhand Express.

Also read | Anupam Kher lauds Dangal girl Zaira Wasim’s strength: ‘You are my role model’

R. Madhavan: 32 Killed, 54 Injured After Hirakhand Express Derails In Andhra Pradesh… oh god. Not again… what’s happening.

Condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the injured. Prayers! #HirakhandExpress accident. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 22, 2017

Deeply saddened by #HirakhandExpress tragedy. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dear one. Praying for the injured.🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 22, 2017

heart goes out the victims of the accident&families.We have to find local vigilance of the tracks #HirakhandExpress pic.twitter.com/k7tgI9VUBm — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 22, 2017

32 Killed, 54 Injured After Hirakhand Express Derails In Andhra Pradesh.. oh god . Not again… what’s happening http://t.co/0dtyQCRMOm — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 22, 2017

The incident occurred on Saturday at 11.30 p.m. near Kuneru station, 24 km from Rayagada in Odisha. The train was enroute to Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.