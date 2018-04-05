Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty hail Mirabai Chanu for winning India’s first Gold at CWG

Mirabai Chanu won the first Gold for India at CWG. Mirabai Chanu won the first Gold for India at CWG.

Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 on Thursday. On the opening day, the 23-year-old lifted a Commonwealth record of 196kg in Gold Coast. She lifted 80kg and then moved to 84kg in her second attempt. In her third attempt, she lifted 86kg.

The country is celebrating India’s first gold medal at the CWG 2018 and Bollywood celebrities have been pouring their best wishes for Mirabai Chanu.

Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu on the Gold!! The whole nation is proud of you! #CWG18 #GC2018Weightlifting”

Neha Dhupia tweeted, “…. and we have a gold ! 👊👊👊 #MirabaiChanu #GC2018”

Actor Bhumi Pednekar tweeted, “👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #MirabaiChanu #CommonwealthGames india 🇮🇳”

Singer and politician Babul Supriyo also congratulated Mirabai and tweeted, “Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu for clinching the Gold medal in #GC2018weightlifting and setting up a Commonwealth Games record. First #Gold for India. #GC2018”

Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu for clinching the Gold medal in #GC2018weightlifting and setting up a Commonwealth Games record. First #Gold for India. #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/Q0amFzGPhK — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 5, 2018

This is India’s first gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

