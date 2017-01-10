Latest News

On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Bollywood celebs have special wishes for him

Hrithik has turned 43 today! Along with Bollywood celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam, it was ex-wife Sussanne Khan whose wish stood out.

Written by Shivangi Jalan | New Delhi | Published:January 10, 2017 2:25 pm
Hrithik Roshan, Hrithik Roshan birthday, Hrithik birthday, Hrithik 43 birthday, Hrithik birthday wishes Hrithik Roshan gets wishes from B-town celebs as well as ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan has turned 43 today, and his Bollywood friends, family and fans are busy sending him wishes on social media. His ex-wife Susanne Khan has sent an adorable message to him on Instagram. Hrithik and Sussanne recently brought in New Year together with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Dubai. The former couple has been spotted together a number of times recently. While the family was seen having dinner together recently, Hrithik vacationed with his sons in Alps on Christmas before joining his ex-wife in Dubai. Other than Sussanne, wishes were flowing for Hrithik from his Bollywood colleagues.

Have a look:

Co-star Yami Gautam from Kaabil also took to Twitter to wish him. She wrote, “Your last birthday I knew u as a superstar! This one I know u as a super human! U touch lives more than u think! Happy Birthday @iHrithik :)” Hrithik and Yami have been making appearances together promoting their upcoming movie ‘Kaabil’, set to release on January 25 this year. Both the actors are playing the challenging roles of visually-impared people in the Rakesh Roshan film. Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Uday Chopra and other Bollywood celebs also sent their wishes on Twitter.

Find them here:

The birthday boy will go live today at 6 pm promoting his brand HRX by Hrithik Roshan along with answering everyone’s fitness queries.

 

Much like many other folks, 2016 has not been a very pleasant year for Hrithik Roshan. Neither did his film , Mohenjo Daro shine at the box office and in his personal life, he was embroiled in a huge legal and public battle with Kangana Ranaut.

