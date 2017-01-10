On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Bollywood celebs have special wishes for him

Hrithik Roshan gets wishes from B-town celebs as well as ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik Roshan gets wishes from B-town celebs as well as ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan has turned 43 today, and his Bollywood friends, family and fans are busy sending him wishes on social media. His ex-wife Susanne Khan has sent an adorable message to him on Instagram. Hrithik and Sussanne recently brought in New Year together with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Dubai. The former couple has been spotted together a number of times recently. While the family was seen having dinner together recently, Hrithik vacationed with his sons in Alps on Christmas before joining his ex-wife in Dubai. Other than Sussanne, wishes were flowing for Hrithik from his Bollywood colleagues.

Have a look:

Co-star Yami Gautam from Kaabil also took to Twitter to wish him. She wrote, “Your last birthday I knew u as a superstar! This one I know u as a super human! U touch lives more than u think! Happy Birthday @iHrithik :)” Hrithik and Yami have been making appearances together promoting their upcoming movie ‘Kaabil’, set to release on January 25 this year. Both the actors are playing the challenging roles of visually-impared people in the Rakesh Roshan film. Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Uday Chopra and other Bollywood celebs also sent their wishes on Twitter.

Find them here:

May #Kaabil and everything else in your life touch super-heroic heights! A very happy birthday @iHrithik 😁 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 10, 2017

Your last birthday I knew u as a superstar! This one I know u as a super human! U touch lives more than u think! Happy Birthday @iHrithik :) pic.twitter.com/PbJPSIgRUv — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 10, 2017

And here’s wishing you @iHrithik an awesome year ahead. Happy birthday and keep spreading that love & good vibe wherever you go. Big big hug — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 9, 2017

Happy birthday @iHrithik have a great year and smash it with #kaabil like you always do ❤💪 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 10, 2017

Bro braz!!! Today I wish you good health and happiness forever. Have a great birthday @iHrithik big love. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 9, 2017

Dearest @iHrithik – wishing you a very happy birthday.. have a blessed one. Keep inspiring… best wishes for Kaabil.. looks Sooo Good!!!!!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 10, 2017

Happy Birthday!!! @iHrithik here’s to an amazing day and year ahead. Lots of Love — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) January 10, 2017

Hope that you have a wonderful birthday @iHrithik. Wishing you great success & happiness in the years to come! #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan — Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) January 10, 2017

Happy Birthday, @iHrithik ! Big love, and a spectacular year! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 9, 2017

The birthday boy will go live today at 6 pm promoting his brand HRX by Hrithik Roshan along with answering everyone’s fitness queries.

Much like many other folks, 2016 has not been a very pleasant year for Hrithik Roshan. Neither did his film , Mohenjo Daro shine at the box office and in his personal life, he was embroiled in a huge legal and public battle with Kangana Ranaut.

