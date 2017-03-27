Bollywood upcoming movies releasing in April 2017: Baahubali 2, Begum Jaan are here to entertain you

Bollywood upcoming movies releasing in April 2017: Baahubali 2 and Begum Jaan will release in April. Bollywood upcoming movies releasing in April 2017: Baahubali 2 and Begum Jaan will release in April.

The month of April has an interesting line-up of drastically different movies. However, if you are really looking forward to a big movie adventure with your friends and family, Baahubali The Conclusion is finally here. Baahubali 2, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, will be released on April 28. The movie is also an opportunity to finally know why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? The hype and buzz surrounding Baahubali The Conclusion is unprecedented. Starring Rana Daggubati and Prabhas, Baahubali 2 is the sequel of SS Rajamouli’s 2015 film Baahubali The Beginning. Baahubali is probably India’s biggest war film in terms of VFX, scale and magnitude.

During a pre-release event, Karan Johar said, “Baahubali, 67 years later, has beaten the magic created by Mughal-e-Azam on screen. Rajamouli’s cinema has a soul, his personality has the gumption and I don’t think I even have 10% of it.”

The month will also see some powerhouse performances from female actors. Begum Jaan starring Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon’s Maatr and Noor starring Sonakshi Sinha are some interesting women-centric films to look forward. Vidya Balan who has had no major box office success during last four years will be looking forward to redeeming herself with Begum Jaan.

Begum Jaan depicts the dilemma and struggle of sex workers after India-Pakistan Partition led to a conflict in their own brothel. The film is a remake of Bengali film Rajkahini starring Rituparna Sengupta. Begum Jaan seems to be set on a similar premise of Mandi and Mirch Masala – two of Indian cinema’s best feminist movies. One can see the same women camaraderie, daily struggles to get on with life’s numerous challenges and an undying spirit to somehow carve new identities for women. Begum Jaan will be released on April 7. The trailer of the film has released and is looking promising.

Three films Kaalakaandi, Noor and Maatr will clash at the box office on April 21. Kaalakaandi stars Saif Ali Khan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam and Deepak Dobriyal. As of now, makers have not released any trailer or teaser of the film. The first poster of Maatr starring Raveena Tandon was released recently and looks stunning. Noor starring Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s Karachi You Are Killing Me. The movie is essentially about Pakistani Noor’s journey as the journalist as she explores the nitty-gritty of her profession and life. Makers have released the trailer and Sonakshi makes you a take a note of her act.

Films releasing in April 2017:

Begum Jaan: April 7

Kaalakaandi: April 21

Noor: April 21

Maatr: April 21

Baahubali The Conclusion: April 28

