Bollywood tweets about Sachin Tendulkar’s last outing on field

Like every Indian getting emotional about the little master Sachin Tendulkar playing his last Test match in Mumbai,B-towners also expressed how they felt about Sachin retiring.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan disappointed at the master blaster getting out on 74,said he felt happy after he read tweets of Sachin fans asking for Indian skipper MS Dhoni to declare and let Sachin play again.

Amitabh Bachchan: T 1295 -I tell you the Indian mind is the most inventive in the world .. “declare and get Sachin to bat again” .. ingenious !!

Big B,who is out of the country for a shoot,tweeted: “Out of country,getting updates on cricket via net .. just read Sachin out .. heart sank .. then rose on reading requests to declare.”

His son Abhishek Bachchan,who is shooting for Happy New Year,back home,tweeted: “#ThankYouSachin you have made it possible for us to say . We come from the same land as the great SACHIN TENDULKAR. #SachinBestEver”

Riteish Deshmukh: Watched Sachin at Wankhede playing his last n 200th test – one of those days when u proudly say #IWasThere #thankyouSachin

Javed Akhtar:Players will come and players will go but SACHIN THE GREAT will keep making centuries in our memory .

Ken Ghosh: Watched with tears in my eyes as sachin walked back to the pavilion,and then Virat brings a smile back with a 4. #ThankYouSachin

Siddharth : Sachins gone. Time to move on. Cricket needs a new name. Certainly,it can never be the same. It will never be the same. #ThankYouSachin

Sonu Sood : For me #cricket Was,Cricket Is n cricket Will be known bec of one man @sachin_rt .#ThankYouSachin .love u always.

