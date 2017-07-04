Rana Daggubati, Sushant Singh Rajput, Randeep Hooda, Sohail Khan and other B-town stars own teams in Super Boxing League

The first edition of the Super Boxing League (SBL) will be held from July 7 in New Delhi. The first edition of the Super Boxing League (SBL) will be held from July 7 in New Delhi.

The Super Boxing League (SBL) marks the beginning of its first season starting from July 7 here, bringing in Bollywood stars as team co-owners for its franchises. Actors Suniel Shetty and Baahubali’s Bhalladeva aka Rana Daggubati are the co-owners of Bahubali Boxers, the team from South India. Sushant Singh Rajput for the very first time will be entering the sporting arena as the co-owner of the home team, Delhi Gladiators.

Randeep Hooda and Sohail Khan have also been announced the co-owners of Haryana Warriors and Mumbai Assassins respectively. Riteish Deshmukh will be seen promoting his native team, the Maratha Yoddhas. The league will be played at DDA Badminton and Squash Stadium here where the inaugural match will be played between Haryana Warriors and Delhi Gladiators.

Commenting on the development, CEO and founder of the league Bill Dosanjh said, “We are overwhelmed by the response boxing has received from the Bollywood fraternity.” “It’s no secret that Bollywood draws inspiration from sports every now and then. The stars joining us on this platform is an evidence of the immense potential in boxing.”

Bollywood’s Baby Doll aka Sunny Leone will be rooting for her team OPM Punjab Sultans, while the singer of the hit number Kanika Kapoor, who is also the singing sensation from the city of Nawabs, Lucknow will be pitted against Sunny Leone as she comes in to support her team UP terminators.

(IANS inputs)

