Bollywood stars 2017 horoscope: This is what New Year holds for Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The year 2017 is here and here’s looking at the crystal ball to see what the future holds for our movie stars. Celebrity astro-numerologist Gauravv Mittal answers all our questions as he foretells what 2017 have in store for Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Priyanka Chopra



This year is going to be good for Priyanka Chopra. Couple of important events shall happen in her life this year. She shall be travelling extensively outside the country between April to August this year. Marriage is also on the cards and may happen around the end of this year. Over all, year 2017 shall be a good year for her.

Salman Khan



The conjunction of planets is such for Salman Khan that it brings a lot of sudden gain of money but can also result in bad name, court case etc. Time between mid-July till Dec is not good from health perspective and there is a need to have good road safety measures. I don’t see marriage bells ringing for Salman this year too. Overall, 2017 will be an average year for Salman.

Shah Rukh Khan



Conjunction of Shani with Venus is good and will help achieve more luxuries during the beginning of the year. This will translate into buying a new hotel, properties, cars etc. Any new movie of Shah Rukh Khan released from January 8 till July 9 – when aligned with number 6 — will be hits. However, a change will be seen after July, when there is a chance of Shah Rukh Khan or wife Gauri meeting an accident or facing severe health problems. This year he should be focusing more on colour blue and wearing red will bring anger issues in its wake.

Aamir Khan



Aamir Khan’s planet conjunction, post his birthday in March, will have awesome combination for acting perspective. So any movie during this year till mid-August will be a big hit. However, it may not be a very good year in terms of health. Post August, there is a high probability of some heated discussions /arguments within the family. To ensure success, Aamir should align his film’s names to numbers 8, 5 or 6.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



Conjunction of Aishwarya’s planets generates pitru dosha and brings depression due to issues in marital relationship. Rahu sitting with Venus in guru house makes more powerful impact on marital life. From October 28 onward, time is not so favourable from married life and health perspective. Looks like, Aishwarya may face negative thoughts or low feelings. April –July 2017 also brings health issues in its wake.

