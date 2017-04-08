Bollywood songs that force you to ask, what were they smoking?

Akshay Kumar dancing on ‘Su Su aa gaya’ in his movie Tarazu. Akshay Kumar dancing on ‘Su Su aa gaya’ in his movie Tarazu.

We don’t ask much of Bollywood songs, they should rhyme and you should be able to shake a leg, or let your hair down to them, after a few peg-shegs. We never ask them to make sense. But then there are a few wild, wild songs that fry our brains and stay with us for ever like some of those early morning nightmares. Naah, even a few pegs can’t help you in this situation, you need something far stronger. Our honest question, dear Bollywood, what the hell were you smoking when you dreamt up these ones?

1. When you are in love but you are hungry too.

batata vada, batata vada, pyaar nahi karna tha phir bhi kara

2. It sounds like fill in the blanks, but it isn’t, or may be it is. Dear gaana, just po!

Main ladki po po po, tu ladka po po po, hum dono po po po, dono lilein pop po po, ab aage hoga kya

3. The national anthem for constipated souls.

Aati nahi, aati nahi

4. When you think your girlfriend is delicious.

You are my chicken fry, You are my fish fry, Kabhi naa kehana kudiye, bye bye bye

5. Anda or murgi? Here is your answer

Anda agar na hota to murgiyaan na hoti, murgiyon ke bin maze ki partiyaan na hoti, gar partiyaan na hoti to aashiqui na hoti, Jo aashiqui na hoti to zindagi na hoti, ande se milti murgi murgi se milta anda

6. We can guarantee their love child will be a great speaker

Ni woofer tu meri, main tera amplifier

7. Let there be Pee-ace

Su su aa gaya main kya karun

Jaa ghar pe karke aa main kya karun

8. We will have what they were having

Cowboy dekhe mujhe, playboy chede mujhe, sex mere tan mein ho, mix mere mann mein ho

9. Aam pyaar for the aam aadmi

I miss you like a Mango. no apples, no tango… mango

10. We don’t want to go to our grave wondering this… what the hell Tamma means?

Tamma Tamma Loge Tamma

