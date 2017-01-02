Bollywood shocked at Abis Rizvi’s death in Istanbul terror attack

Abis Rizvi’s death in Istanbul terror attack. Sushama Swaraj broke the news of Abis Rizvi’s death. Another Indian national Khushi Shah also lost her life in the shootout. Abis Rizvi’s death in Istanbul terror attack. Sushama Swaraj broke the news of Abis Rizvi’s death. Another Indian national Khushi Shah also lost her life in the shootout.

The dastardly terror attack in Istanbul carried out at a nightclub reportedly by a man dressed as Santa Claus killed at least 39 and injured 40, most of them New Year revellers. Among the dead was real estate tycoon and film producer Abis Rizvi. Abis’ shocking death left many of his close friends from B-town shell shocked. Many took to Twitter to express their shock, anger and condolences.

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote, “Shocking .. Life is too short, we take too much for granted.. #RIP #AbisRizvi .. Good man.. My condolences to the family 🙏 #istanbulattack.”

WATCH VIDEO | Bollywood Grieves Abis Rizvi’s Death In Istanbul Nightclub Attack

Actress Raveena Tandon who was one of Abis’s close friends expressed her anger in the following words, “Abis,We shall miss you❤️RIP my dearest friend.We love http://t.co/JZUrUG1Jqt leave a deep gap in our hearts & lives ..#terrorattackistanbul. What one thinks,plans,does, all taken away in a moment, by sum crazed fanatical madmen.To all terror sympathisers,apologists.Burn in HELL. #istanbulterrorattack. #RipAbis … Love you !!! ❤️may you be happy Abis , whichever heaven you are in..you beautiful charmer soul you…”

Director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Shocked by the news of losing one of my long time & dearest friend, Abis Rizvi, in the shootout in Istanbul. Will miss you my friend. RIP.”

Wrote Javed Jaffery, “Devastated by the death of my friend #AbisRizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an #Istanbul nightclub.”

Pooja Bhatt, another close friend of Abis tweeted, “Devastated to hear that our friend #AbisRizvi was shot dead in the Istanbul nightclub attack. My heart goes out to his family. RIP 🙏🙏💔.”

Shama Sikander tweeted, “#AboutLastNight I lost a very dear #friend a #beautiful #soul #AbisRizvi Omg I m in shock n pain n startled #life is so #fragile 🙈🙈#RIP ❤😇.”

Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan wrote, “Shocked and saddened by the tragedy in Istanbul. Specially the loss of Abis Rizvi with whom i had recently bonded for a film!Insanity!!”

Earlier in the day Sushama Swaraj broke the news of Abis Rizvi’s death. Another Indian national Khushi Shah also lost her life in the shootout. “I have bad news from Turkey. We have lost 2 Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador on way to Istanbul. The victims have been identified as Abis Rizvi and Khushi Shah. Rizvi was the son of former Rajya Sabha MP Akhtar Hassan Rizvi, and Shah hails from Gujarat. I have just spoken to Mr.Akhtar Hassan Rizvi father of Abis Rizvi. He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We r organising their Visa,” Sushma tweeted.

As news of Rizvi’s death broke out, friends and family rushed to the Rizvi residence in Bandra. One spotted Madhur Bhandarkar and Raveena Tandon among others. Abis Rizvi had last produced and released Roar:Tigers of Sunderban in 2014. His unreleased projects include He-Man and T for Tajmahal.

