Bollywood movies releasing in January 2017 in India: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil

If there’s one reason why 2016 will remain a memorable year, it will be for the experiments tried by Bollywood actors and filmmakers at the theaters. While managing slapsticks, superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan delivered films with promising content.

As we turn the page to a new year, let’s see what Bollywood has in store for the cinefans us in 2017.

Raees vs Kaabil

Not a year goes by when Bollywood films do not face big box office clashes and the eventual controversies attached to it. While some publicly display friendly hugs with their competitors, others chose to take the lesser road travelled and open up inner discussions with the media. Director Rahul Dholakia’s action crime thriller Raees is one such film which is already set for a major face-off with Rakesh Roshan’s Kaabil. Rahul’s film features Shah Rukh Khan as Raees Alam who sells illegal liquor in one of the dry states of India, Gujarat. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan In & As Raees | Trailer | Releasing 25 Jan

Only a maverick filmmaker like Rakesh Roshan can take the challenge of releasing his film alongside an SRK flick. His much awaited film stars son Hrthik Roshan. Kaabil is the story of a simpleton who is struck by a terrible tragedy. But nothing fails to stop him, not even the fact that he is blind. Both Kaabil and Raees are slated to release on January 25.

Jolly LLB 2

This one is the sequel to the national award winning courtroom comedy Jolly LLB, which starred Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Earlier this year Fox Star Studios had announced that they would prefer a superstar in for the second part, and hence Arshad Warsi was replaced by Akshay Kumar. Saurabh Shukla will be reprising his role as a judge, as Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi have been added in the sequel. The film is slated to release on February 10.

Rangoon

Vishal Bhardwaj’s film is set during the time of World War II. The film is a period romance, that features Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Rangoon will release on February 24.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

It’s time for fans of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan to welcome the pair onscreen again. The comedy franchise began with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014. While the last film was tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, we are yet to watch what the second film has in store for us. The film, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan is slated for a release on March 10.

Phillauri

Philauri will be Diljit Dosanjh’s second Bollywood film after Udta Punjab. The film is a romantic comedy directed by Anshai Lal and has Anushka Sharma in lead role along with Diljit.

Tubelight

Like every year, Salman Khan had booked the Eid weekend of 2017 too, this time for his film, Tubelight. This will be Kabir Khan and Salman Khan’s third project together after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Chinese actor Zhu Zhu is also a part of the film which is said to be set during the Sino-Indian conflict of 1962.

Baahubali 2

Though Baahubali is not a Bollywood film, but the kind of adulation, despite being subtitled for Hindi speaking audience its first one garnered from across the nation, it would be unjust to not include it in this list. Director SS Rajamouli’s national award winning Tamil film Baahubali has conquered the world of memes and cinema, for leaving the otherwise fulfilling first part so humongously incomplete. And while the fans thought the nationally unanswered question of “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali” will finally be answered in Baahubali 2 that was supposed release in 2016, its postponement left many disheartened. Now they await to know what happens next in the magnum opus when it releases on April 28, 2017.

The Ring Vs Crack

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan will be pairing up for a third time for Imtiaz Ali’s film, The Ring. Though this is just a tentative title of the film but the release date has been booked. The much awaited film will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Crack which will be directed by Neeraj Pandey. Both the films are set to release on August 11.

Padmavati

Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s Padmavati will mark the return of Deepika Padukone in Bollywood after her global venture xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. Deepika will be teaming up with the director for the third time, and work alongside her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film has booked November 17 for its release date.

Tiger Zinda Hai

2017 will be a double treat for the fans of Salman Khan. The actor will reunite with director Ali Abbas Zafar who made him a Sultan in 2016. The two will be teaming up for the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, named Tiger Zinda Hai, which will release on December 21 next year. With this, Salman Khan has booked both Christmas and Eid for the release of his movies in 2017.

