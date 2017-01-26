Bollywood movies releasing in February 2017 in India: Rangoon, Jolly LLB 2 and others on the list

Bollywood movies releasing in February 2017 in India: Its a mixed bag at the box office in the second month of 2017. Bollywood movies releasing in February 2017 in India: Its a mixed bag at the box office in the second month of 2017.

If January was all about 2017’s first mega-clash between Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, February is going to be no less. With some very interesting films lined-up, thrill is only set to soar in the coming month.

Here is a look at the top films set to release in February 2017:

Runningshaadi.com – February 3

After doing an intense film like Pink, this would be Tapasee Pannu’s next appearance and in a completely different genre. The rom-com has been produced by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Amit Sadh. The film explores run-away weddings with the leads helping small-town couples in eloping. Smells of Band Baaja Barat?

Jolly LLB 2 – February 10

Inspired by true events, this Akshay Kumar film is a sequel to the National Award-winning Jolly LLB which starred Arshad Warsi. Khiladi Kumar’s impeccable comic timing and his powerful dialogue delivery make the film a much awaited project this year.

Akshay’s courtroom scenes and face-off with the opponent lawyer played by Annu Kapoor are already grabbing attention. Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as the judge and Huma Qureshi plays Jolly’s leading lady in the film.

Irada – February 17

Ishqiya duo Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah are teaming up again in their upcoming release Irada. With a tightly knit plot, the movie looks impressive. Naseeruddin’s shayaris and Arshad’s funny antics showcase a perfect balance in this Aparnaa Singh film. Can the two actors create the same intrigue on screen this time too?

The Ghazi Attack – February 17

Clashing with Irada will be The Ghazi Attack. The Telugu film will arrive with a dubbed version for the Hindi audience. It boasts of names like Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and the late Om Puri, it also borrows Amitabh Bachchan’s voice. The film is presented by Karan Johar and it is touted as India’s first war-at-sea film.

Rangoon – February 24

Names like Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut are enough to make a film big. The trio is coming together for the first time and this is enough to give all the other releases of the month, a run for their money. Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon is set in 1944. Kangana plays Miss Julia and her sizzling chemistry with both the male leads is point to note in this war-time enigma.

