Bollywood mourns the death of comedy legend Jerry Lewis

Jerry Lewis left for his heavenly abode at the age of 91. Jerry Lewis left for his heavenly abode at the age of 91.

The demise of The Nutty Professor star Jerry Lewis at 91 has had Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Madhur Bhandarkar revisiting their memories of the legend, who made generations laugh with his talent.

Lewis, the slapstick-loving comedian, innovative filmmaker and generous fundraiser who became famous with classics like The Nutty Professor and The Bellboy, died on Sunday after a brief illness in Las Vegas, said his publicist, Candi Cazau, CNN reported. Cazau did not elaborate on Lewis’ illness.

The telethon, long known as The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon, began airing on Labour Day weekend in 1966, and Lewis served as host until 2011. Lewis is survived by his second wife, SanDee Pitnick, with whom he adopted a daughter.

Here’s what the famous Bollywood celebrities tweeted:

Rishi Kapoor: The greatest face maker, truly legendary, the man responsible for my smiles and laughter — “Jerry Lewis” bids adieu! A true genius.

The greatest face maker, truly legendary,the man responsible for my smiles and laughter-“Jerry Lewis” bids adieu! A true genius. pic.twitter.com/aZKfzhecWh — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 21, 2017

It was my honour to receive #LegionnairesOfLaughter award by #JerryLewis house in NY. Will surely continue to follow his great work.🙏 pic.twitter.com/P6nJYM68SK — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 21, 2017

#JerryLewis was not only a great comic actor but did lot of charity for underprivileged children. He added laughter to our tears. RIP Sir.🙏 pic.twitter.com/h1io9JD2BJ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 21, 2017

Another great artist gone forever.

Safe travels legend 🙏 http://t.co/3zCyHr90lN — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) August 21, 2017

Damn! :/ My Dad introduced me to #JerryLewis +Dean Martin movies when I was little. Been a fan, since! A poorer world without this Legend! http://t.co/KgTxPAeA8p — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 20, 2017

Anupam Kher: Jerry Lewis was not only a great comic actor but did lot of charity for underprivileged children. He added laughter to our tears. RIP Sir. It was my honour to receive Legionnaires Of Laughter award by Jerry Lewis house in NY. Will surely continue to follow his great work.

Abhishek Kapoor: Another great artist has gone forever. Safe travels legend.

Kunal Kapoor: Really sad news… Jerry Lewis my favourite actor while growing up. I had VHS tapes of all his films. Watched them on loop every night. R.I.P.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Sad to hear demise of Jerry Lewis the King of comedy. His films ‘The Nutty professor’ and ‘Boeing Boeing’ are among my all time. RIP.

Vishal Dadlani: Damn! My Dad introduced me to Jerry Lewis + Dean Martin movies when I was little. Been a fan since! A poorer world without this Legend!

Rahul Dholakia: Jerry Lewis RIP.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App