Bollywood most secular industry, says Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon feels that we need to go towards a modern, more secular and liberal India. Raveena Tandon feels that we need to go towards a modern, more secular and liberal India.

Actor Raveena Tandon says that when it comes to religion, the Hindi film industry is the most secular one as compared to others. Raveena, who was in the capital on Thursday to promote her new film Maatr, was asked about singer Sonu Nigam’s comments demanding a ban on loudspeakers during azaan. After his comments, Sonu shaved his head and apologised earlier this week. “If we look at the current scenario of our country — whether you look at people of any religion — fanaticism is wrong. We have always lived as a secular and strong country and we should be allowed to do so,” Raveena told reporters here.

“If Diwali firecrackers are being controlled, I promote that. But it doesn’t mean I am becoming communal. It depends on each person’s individual thinking what they think and what they find. In a way, I do believe that we need to go towards a modern, more secular and liberal India. Fanaticism is wrong,” she added.

Also read| Maatr movie review: This Raveena Tandon film is jaw-droppingly horrifying

While talking about Bollywood, Raveena said, “I have been born and brought up in the entertainment industry. My father (Ravi Tandon) was a film director. I got food from my father, then my husband (Anil Thadani) and myself. I respect my industry a lot. I am not saying this because I am connected to it. I don’t think any other industry in India is secular as much as the entertainment industry. We don’t see who comes from where and which caste. Talent and hard work are recognised.”

Directed by Ashtar Sayed, the story of Maatr deals with rape and violence against women in Indian society. The film released this Friday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now