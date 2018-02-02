Hey Jude, Touch Chesi Chudu, Phantom Thread and Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren hits screens today: LIVE UPDATES

Nivin Pauly and Trisha in Hey Jude. Nivin Pauly and Trisha in Hey Jude.

11:45 am: The teaser of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, starring Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby, is out.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout finds Ethan Hunt and his IMF team along with some familiar allies in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.

11:20 am: Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in China:

#SecretSuperstar continues its PHENOMENAL RUN in China… Crosses ₹ 500 cr in 2 weeks… Question is, will it cross $ 100 mn?

[Week 2]

Mon $ 3.43 mn

Tue $ 3.33 mn

Wed $ 3.23 mn

Thu $ 2.82 mn

Total: $ 79.42 million [₹ 509 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

11 am: Planning to watch Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It!? Before you book tickets, do read Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta’s review: Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! movie review: This Deepak Dobriyal starrer is a mess

10:30 am: Malayalam film Hey Jude, starring Nivin Pauly and Trisha, has opened to good reviews. Take a look at the early reviews:

#HeyJude Lovely, feel good, breezy & totally different film @Shyamaprasaddir. @NivinOfficial Nails it, perhaps his best ever performance & @trishtrashers simply fabulous along with some quirky characters. Awesome camera (#Girish). Details later pic.twitter.com/NSNGne7yjQ — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 1, 2018

I am sure that everyone will be pleasantly surprised and come out of the theatres with a big smile after watching #HeyJude @NivinOfficial is extraordinary as the lovable Jude ❤Don’t miss this lovely movie 💕A perfect family entertainer 💕💕@Shyamaprasaddir @trishtrashers pic.twitter.com/f95tdXioYy — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) February 1, 2018

