Hey Jude, Touch Chesi Chudu, Phantom Thread and Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren hits screens today: LIVE UPDATES

Hey Jude, Touch Chesi Chudu, Phantom Thread, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren and Kuldip Patwal: I Didn't Do It! will hit screens today. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema.

Written by Robby Mathew Cherian | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2018 11:45 am
Hey Jude Nivin Pauly and Trisha in Hey Jude.

Can’t keep up with the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema news? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the world of Entertainment.

11:45 am: The teaser of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, starring Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby, is out.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout finds Ethan Hunt and his IMF team along with some familiar allies in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.

11:20 am: Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in China:

11 am: Planning to watch Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It!? Before you book tickets, do read Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta’s review: Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! movie review: This Deepak Dobriyal starrer is a mess

10:30 am: Malayalam film Hey Jude, starring Nivin Pauly and Trisha, has opened to good reviews. Take a look at the early reviews:

