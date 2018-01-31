Amrita Arora’s birthday bash, Rangroot first look and more: LIVE UPDATES

All the latest Entertainment news, photos and videos. All the latest Entertainment news, photos and videos.

Can’t keep up with the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema news? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the world of Entertainment.

11 am: Preity Zinta celebrates her 43rd birthday today. On Tuesday night, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Singh and Bobby Deol among others threw a surprise party for Preity. See photo here:

Read: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Singh, Bobby Deol ring in Preity Zinta’s 43rd birthday, see photo

10:30 am: The first poster of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi film Sajjan Singh Rangroot is out. Directed by Pankaj Batra, the film, which pays tribute to the sacrifice that Indian Army made during World War I, will hit screens on March 23, 2018.

10 am: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan among others celebrated Amrita Arora’s 40th birthday in Goa. Here is sneak peek at the birthday celebrations:

Read: Inside Amrita Arora’s 40th birthday bash: Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Saif make the day eventful

