Padmaavat’s ‘earth-shattering’ box office performance, Black Panther world premiere & more: LIVE UPDATES

10 am: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K Brown, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Ryan Coogler among others graced the world premiere of Black Panther. See photos from the event:

9:45 am: It look like there is no stopping Padmaavat at the Indian box office. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has earned Rs 114 crore in just 5 days.

#Padmaavat box office collection January 28 – Rs 31 crore

January 27 – Rs 27 crore

January 26 – Rs 32 crore

January 25 – Rs 19 crore

January 24 (Paid Previews) – Rs 5 crore Total – Rs 114 crore — Robby Mathew (@robbycherian) January 29, 2018

While Padmaavat is Deepika Padukone’s seventh film in the Rs 100 crore club, it is Ranveer Singh’s third Rs 100 crore grosser. Notably, Shahid Kapoor also make his entry in the Rs 100 crore club with this period drama.

Read: Padmaavat collects Rs 114 crore in opening weekend

