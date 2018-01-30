Padmaavat’s ‘earth-shattering’ box office performance, Black Panther world premiere & more: LIVE UPDATES

Latest News
Want to know about Padmaavat's box office performance or why Hollywood superhero film Black Panther is in the news. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema.

Written by Robby Mathew Cherian | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2018 10:07 am
Can’t keep up with the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema news? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the world of Entertainment.

10 am: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K Brown, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Ryan Coogler among others graced the world premiere of Black Panther. See photos from the event:

9:45 am: It look like there is no stopping Padmaavat at the Indian box office. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has earned Rs 114 crore in just 5 days.

While Padmaavat is Deepika Padukone’s seventh film in the Rs 100 crore club, it is Ranveer Singh’s third Rs 100 crore grosser. Notably, Shahid Kapoor also make his entry in the Rs 100 crore club with this period drama.

Read: Padmaavat collects Rs 114 crore in opening weekend

