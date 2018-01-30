Padmaavat’s ‘earth-shattering’ box office performance, Black Panther world premiere & more: LIVE UPDATES

Can’t keep up with the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and South Cinema news? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the world of Entertainment.
10 am: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K Brown, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Ryan Coogler among others graced the world premiere of Black Panther. See photos from the event:
Long live the king. 👑🐾 #BlackPanther @chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/y2EwFV4vTe
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018
.@Lupita_Nyongo works the purple carpet. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/mjxnSECAhx
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 30, 2018
Director Ryan Coogler and @michaelb4jordan hit the purple carpet. 👑🐾 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/hfTJL5DVYO
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018
The stylish @SterlingKBrown makes an appearance! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/fUCbzRdD8e
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018
Ramonda has arrived! 👑 #BlackPanther @ImAngelaBassett pic.twitter.com/Sq8HDo0n4b
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 30, 2018
9:45 am: It look like there is no stopping Padmaavat at the Indian box office. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has earned Rs 114 crore in just 5 days.
#Padmaavat box office collection
January 28 – Rs 31 crore
January 27 – Rs 27 crore
January 26 – Rs 32 crore
January 25 – Rs 19 crore
January 24 (Paid Previews) – Rs 5 crore
Total – Rs 114 crore
— Robby Mathew (@robbycherian) January 29, 2018
While Padmaavat is Deepika Padukone’s seventh film in the Rs 100 crore club, it is Ranveer Singh’s third Rs 100 crore grosser. Notably, Shahid Kapoor also make his entry in the Rs 100 crore club with this period drama.
Read: Padmaavat collects Rs 114 crore in opening weekend
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App