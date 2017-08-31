Bollywood highest paid actors 2017: Shah Rukh Khan emerges as the real Raees of Hindi film industry

Shah Rukh Khan tops the list of Bollywood’s highest paid actors. Shah Rukh Khan tops the list of Bollywood’s highest paid actors.

After Forbes list of world’s highest paid actors, now the magazine has come out with the list of Bollywood actors who are raking in more moolah in comparison to their contemporaries in the industry. And no prizes for guessing, it is Shah Rukh Khan who tops the list. The King Of Romance reigns the throne with yearly earnings of $38 million followed by Salman Khan’s $37 million. On the third position is Akshay Kumar who has earned $35.5 million in a year.

However, the three stars topping the list comes as no surprise as a few days back they were placed in top ten in the list of highest paid actors globally. While Shah Rukh ranked number 8, Salman and Akshay followed at number 9 and 10, respectively.

After Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay, Dangal star Aamir Khan comes in at the fourth position with $12.5 million yearly earnings. Though Aamir’s absence from the global list came as a surprise to all after his sports biopic Dangal broke records at the box office both in the national and the international markets, for Forbes, him being behind in the race is probably because of his fewer releases in a year and him signing selective endorsement deals.

Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan managed to make it to the top five, courtesy his 2016 release Mohenjodaro and 2017 release Kaabil. Despite clashing with SRK starrer Raees at the box office, the Rakesh Roshan directorial minted Rs 103.84 crore in the Indian market.

On number six is Padmavati actor Deepika Padukone who is already creating headlines for changing the norms of the industry. She reportedly is being paid more than her male leads in Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus Padmavati. The yearly earnings of Deepika stand at $11 million. Apart from the movies, Deepika has a major share of her income coming from brand endorsements.

The next on the list is Deepika’s rumoured boyfriend, Ranveer Singh with $10 million yearly earnings. Though the actor failed to deliver a hit in the year, it was his brand promotions and endorsement which made him share the position with India’s global star Priyanka Chopra. She too cashed in $10 million in a year.

But the position held by Deepika and Priyanka in the list once again highlights the gender pay gap in the film industry. Also, despite having many women centric films lead by female actors, only two of them managed to make it on the top 10 list. The disparity shows that still there is a long way to go for Bollywood actresses before they share the podium with their male counterparts.

Amitabh Bachchan who has been counted in the top earners for the last few years slipped down to the ninth position with $9 million yearly income. The 74-year-old megastar gave a powerful performance in the movie Pink and is back on television with the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On number 10, it is Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor with $8.5 million yearly earnings. It was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which secured a place for Ranbir in the list as his other film Jagga Jasoos failed at the box office.

