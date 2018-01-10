LOOSE LIPS: This superstar’s wife is breathing fire thanks to this young actress’ growing proximity to her husband

If this young lass at the film’s promotions again tries getting closer to her mentor or vice versa, then we just shudder to think the state of his wife! If this young lass at the film’s promotions again tries getting closer to her mentor or vice versa, then we just shudder to think the state of his wife!

Hello lovelies, hope life is going great guns for all of you! The party season has already begun in Bollywood with loads of birthday bashes and big film releases right around the corner. And as many parties that many scoops we can snoop out for all you readers. So put your thinking caps on as we bring you the latest scoop from the heartland of Bollyland.

So this young actress had a great start to her acting career with a super hit film in her kitty. This leggy lass was all gaga about her co-actor who is a huge superstar. In fact, there came a time that their closeness was not so adored by the superstar’s wife and started keeping a close check on this young actress’ whereabouts and growing proximity with her dear husband. She, in fact, planned many outdoor trips in order to keep the two away. But it seems our young bee had already gained special attention from her superstar mentor and bagged another project with him obviously on his recommendation. This surely has pissed the wifey to no end.

What led a fresh start to this drama is what happened at a recent bash. We hear the wife was bit tipsy and at the do, we hear she bitched her heart out about the young actress to some industry friends. Claiming that she in fact either stole some jewellery from her home or that her husband pretended it was stolen and then gave it to the young lass. If you thought that she was paranoid and making such claims then hold on. Apparently, her claims aren’t baseless and it was on the basis of what her stylist friend told her. The stylist saw her stolen jewellery worn by the actress at one of the photo shoots. Oops, this seems like a whole lotta drama guys! In fact, she keeps a close check on all his activities even while the actor is shooting. So much so that she has a khabri on the sets who keeps a watch on the young actor and superstar’s moves.

We wonder what the superstar has to say about these allegations? Though the wife isn’t too keen on bringing up this topic and is silent on it till now. But if this young lass at the film’s promotions again tries getting closer to her mentor or vice versa than we just shudder to think the state of his wife! Have you guessed this young actor and the superstar? Please let us know your views in the comment section below. Promising to get you more scoops until then ciao darlings!

