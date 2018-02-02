LOOSE LIPS: Guess which producer is upset with this newbie actress?

Today’s gossip is about one such newbie whose antics have pissed off the producer of her upcoming film. Today’s gossip is about one such newbie whose antics have pissed off the producer of her upcoming film.

Hello lovelies, every year Bollywood has a slew of new faces that enter the film world in the quest to entertain and make audiences fall in love with them. While many enter with the hope to make it big not all turn out to be game changers. Usually, the star kids have it easier to get into the filmy solar system than an outsider. However, the dynamics that exist when it’s a newbie are same especially if you feel their acting skills wow those involved in the filmmaking process. Today’s gossip is about one such newbie whose antics have pissed off the producer of her upcoming film.

So, first film or debut film is special to every actor. That film is something that lays the groundwork for their career. So, it’s obvious that the ones who have trusted you to be part of their film as a debutant expect more out of you not just in terms of acting but also wish that they stay more loyal with the partnership. While an outsider would jump at this kind of an opportunity given by their maiden production house or producer, industry kids aren’t so motivated by this feeling.

A source close to the producer told us, “She is a promising kid and obviously the producer expects her to get into a 3 movie contract with the production house. However, the producer has learnt from industry pals that she is meeting other producers and has already started looking out for her next project while her debut film is yet to wrap. This has kind of hurt the producer who feels that she should have at least spoken to them before approaching other filmmakers and producers for her next film. The producers have sounded off their displeasure to the actress’ mother.”

Well, today’s young kids don’t abide by any rules and go by what their gut says even if it may hurt someone’s feelings. We hope the young star and the producer resolve the matter before things get unpleasant. A healthy working relationship can only stay strong if communication between both parties is transparent. We hope this gets settled soon as this marks the young star’s big debut in the filmy world and that shouldn’t begin by hurting those who gave the first break! I will be back with loads of dope soon, until then ciao darlings!

