LOOSE LIPS: Guess which producer friend came forward to help this A-list actor?

Hello Lovelies, hope you are getting ready for the holiday season, and to make Monday natter more interesting, we have a scoop from the nepotistic lane of Bollyland. So, at a recent meeting with one of the associates of this big film company, while chatting about films, actors and tantrums, we came to know how the old boy network is very much prevalent in the Hindi film industry.

So, this actor has been an A-league actor since the day he debuted in films. He has always enjoyed fandom and superstar stature but the last couple of years, things haven’t been very hunky dory be it on professional or personal fronts thanks to controversies. He has been trying hard to make an effort to try new things with his selected filmmakers but unfortunately, that too hasn’t worked in his favour as the audiences didn’t shower their love at the box office. Well, of course, the stories didn’t work for the audience and it wasn’t anything to do with the actor’s calibre but that certainly added to his wounds.

But now we learn that this big film company’s boss who also has been a good friend of our actor wants to work with him again and do his bit to turn his friend’s life on the professional front more happening. The producer friend mentioned of alliance again with his banner as their association in the past has worked well for both. Our actor, whose last release was better received than his earlier few films, politely asked for a bit of time to finish up projects in his kitty and then work on something massive that will work wonders for him and his producer-director friend too.

Awwdorable aren’t they? Perfect examples of the phrase ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed’. We hope that we see the actor and his producer/director friend make an announcement soon. Did you guess who is this actor and his producer friend? Share your views in the comment box below. Until next time… Ciao darlings!

