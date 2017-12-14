LOOSE LIPS: Guess which actor and casting director were spotted getting cozy?

The duo raised eyebrows with their antics. The duo raised eyebrows with their antics.

Hello lovelies! I’m back with some juicy dope from Bollyville. So this scoop actually dropped on my lap at a private soirée. Miss Loose Lips loves to wander in lanes that are prohibited to others to get you real scoops.

At this do which was meant for a handful of staff of this now very important part of Bollywood as their company brings in the best talent turning them from nobodies to Bollywood stars. Honed with such gifted talent, we don’t know what had happened to this same person who can get you the best roles and this rising star with a couple of films in his kitty. They started getting cosy with each other and their body language didn’t suggest that they were just being very friendly. However, the party continued and by midnight and pretty much everyone was in high spirits including the actor and casting director, who started kissing each other. At first, everyone thought it was just for fun, but soon those present realised it was not a joke but they were actually intimately enjoying the kiss.

What was shocking is this actor is constantly in the eye of controversy for his closeness with female co-stars, but this incident kind of shocked us all. The chatter, while we made an exit, was, ‘What was going on?’ Were the two very high to realize what they were doing? Was this something that none of us was aware of till now? Tell us who you think this actor and casting director is? Share your comments in the box below… meoooow darlings!

