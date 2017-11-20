BOLLYWOOD GOSSIP: Who are these just good friends slowly graduating to being soul mates?

Seems like when these two just good friends started hanging out together post her not so acrimonious separation from her hubby, they have been enjoying each other’s company a lot. Seems like when these two just good friends started hanging out together post her not so acrimonious separation from her hubby, they have been enjoying each other’s company a lot.

B-Town is just like a crazy labyrinth. One day you are married, the next you are divorced. This piece is about one such divorcee who was happily married in a filmy family and her ex-husband is a popular actor, producer and singer. So, when they got divorced, the reason for their separation was cited to be many leading ladies from his films. The lady in question herself has a successful career in her field. Though they are separated for a while now, they still have many common friends.

If little birdies from their jingbang are to believed, then the pretty single lady is now dating her ex-husband’s friend, who also is an actor and dabbles in various businesses. This special ‘friend’ has worked in many multi-starrer projects but hardly has any hits to his credit, but thanks to his good looks and charm he has always been a hot cake amongst the ladies. Though he has been in and out of several relationships, once almost on the verge of tying the knot to another society fashionista, he still maintains great rapport with all his exes.

Seems like when these two just good friends started hanging out together post her not so acrimonious separation from her hubby, they have been enjoying each other’s company a lot. A little birdie told us that they have been spotted at various hangouts and share a great bond, and some of their gang buddies feel that it is just the kind of friendship that will evolve into a beautiful relationship soon. Well, we shall keep you posted on this blooming tale. Signing off for now to go on a hunt for some more juicy scoops from the world of Bollywood.

