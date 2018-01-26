LOOSE LIPS: Guess which actor is envious of this young actor?

Today’s scoop is about one such actor who is currently upset about the adulation a younger actor has been receiving for his acting prowess. Today’s scoop is about one such actor who is currently upset about the adulation a younger actor has been receiving for his acting prowess.

Hello lovelies! Hope you enjoying the first long weekend of the year. Now to add more zing to this holiday, we have a juicy gossip from popular lanes of Bollyland. Competition is healthy as long as it doesn’t pull your morale down. But sometimes our actor friends may pretend to be besties in public but in reality, they consider each other as fierce competitors. Today’s scoop is about one such actor who is currently upset about the adulation a younger actor has been receiving for his acting prowess.

Our jealous star is considered a fantastic actor and he is loved by critics and audience alike whenever his films come out. So, we were shocked when we recently learnt from a close friend of the senior actor about his insecurity arising from the recent success of a young actor. “In public places whenever they have met, they have behaved as if they are great friends. But the reality is far from this public display of affection,” added the friend. On further prodding, we learnt that our otherwise recluse actor has been disturbed by the response the edgy actor has been receiving from past couple of months for his performance. In fact, so much so that his film’s special screening was arranged by our actor with his very close friends to figure out what is the whole hullaballoo about his acting that has given our reserved actor sleepless nights.

C’mon man you are better than this and who knows your next film may leave the edgy actor wishing that he was in your place and could do what you did. It’s a big industry and there is room for everyone to chill and enjoy! We hope this jealousy ends soon and we will bring you more dope next week. Until then, Ciao darlings!

