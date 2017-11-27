LOOSE LIPS: Guess why was this actress replaced by her contemporary?

The young actress, who is considered the queen bee, is replacing our hourglass figured beauty in an upcoming film. The young actress, who is considered the queen bee, is replacing our hourglass figured beauty in an upcoming film.

Hello, lovelies I’m back to take all your Monday blues away with this juicy news from Bollyville. So, these two hotties have been at the top of their game. While the younger lass has been said to be following the former’s footsteps, they both maintain that they adore each other and are ‘good friends’ too! But our little birdies close to these actresses maintain that they consider each other competition and just maintain a facade of being friendly just for the public eye.

Now we hear that the younger actress, who is considered the queen bee, is replacing our hourglass figured beauty in an upcoming film. The latter has been part of the earlier installments of the film. However, this time thanks to the lead actor’s chemistry with the former actress which set many tongues wagging, the producers and also the actor feels replacing her with our leggy lass will be an apt decision.

We are told that this decision wasn’t an easy one given the popularity the lead pair enjoyed and also her current stature in the world of entertainment is surely what would have made the film globally viable. However, owing to many tensions brewing in the actor’s family due to the actress, delaying this project for as long as possible only seemed right.

Now that the producers have made their mind to go on with the next installment, it only seemed right to replace her with a contemporary that can come close to her enigma. Also, the actor shares a quite a great rapport with our leggy lass and it seems fair to be casting her in the role.

Seems like sometimes, time can’t heal some wounds especially in Bollywood. Do tell us your views on who you think are these actresses and actor and which film are we talking about? Ciao, for now, see you all very soon.

