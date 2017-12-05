LOOSE LIPS: Guess which B-town mother-daughter duo is having issues?

Bollywood might be endorsing nepotism but unless you perform onscreen, the audience won’t accept you. Bollywood might be endorsing nepotism but unless you perform onscreen, the audience won’t accept you.

Hello, lovelies! I’m back to starting the week with some juicy scoop from Bollyland. Like any parents who always want the best for their children, Bollywood parents too want the same, specially those whose kids are set to step into the film world. This scoop is about one such debutant who is all set to make a grand entry in the world of Hindi films.

So being a star kid one expects that their journey is easier than the rest. Well it’s partly true as the level of exposure is high but that doesn’t guarantee box office success or audience’s love and acceptance. Being a part of the industry her mother understands this and wants the best for her. Hence of late, mommy dearest has been asking her little angel to start reading other projects that are coming to her before the shooting of her debut film is over. Mommy wants her to lap up as many offers that have been coming her way, but it seems like the debutant only wants to focus on her first film for now. Due to this, there have been some squabbles between them and at one point we have come to know that daddy dearest also intervened to sort this issue, however, the daughter maintains that if she takes up other projects she may lose her focus on her current one.

One of mommy’s close friend confined to us that the mother’s concern is very legit as in this industry even if nepotism is deep-rooted, the star kids won’t be accepted until and unless they perform well on the screen. Hence, the mother believes it is important that her debutant daughter at least starts hearing scripts for her next project because as they say, out of sight is out of mind, and mommy surely doesn’t want anything going awry for her daughter. Aww-dorable isn’t it!

We hope the daughter understands that the concern is very valid as it is coming from someone who has been in the industry for more than five decades now. So she surely knows how the industry functions and wants her daughter to get the best always… Tell us if you guessed who this lovely mother-daughter duo is, and we will back with something sizzling next time! Ciao Darlings! XOXO…

