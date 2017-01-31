Bollywood gossip doesn’t interest Disha Patani

Disha Patani says she prefers to not go to Bollywood parties and industry gossip does not interest her. Disha Patani says she prefers to not go to Bollywood parties and industry gossip does not interest her.

Newbie Disha Patani says she prefers to not go to Bollywood parties and industry gossip does not interest her. The 24-year-old actress, who made her debut with “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” says she finds it tough to gel around with people and feel “awkard” in social gatherings. “I don’t attend film parties, I am anti-social, I don’t drink also. Because I don’t go out, I don’t know what’s happening, gossip wise. I feel very awkward in that area. Whenever I am working or training, I feel good,” Disha told PTI.

The actress said she is shy and if not working. she likes to be at home with her group of friends. “I am a very shy and closed person. I stay in my house. The only time I go out is for award functions and may be interviewed. Because this is part of my profession and I have to do it. Otherwise, I stay in my house or attend some classes,” she added.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have made several public appearances hand-in-hand. The duo is often spotted hanging out together as well. Be it award shows or casual dinner dates, they seem inseparable and make a lovely couple. However, both Disha and Tiger have not opened up about their rumored relationship as yet. The two fiercely ambitious actors know how to keep their personal and professional life separate. Disha Patani recently made headlines when she went topless for Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot. Disha has set temperatures soaring in the chill of January as she sizzled in the ace photographer’s click. Disha posted her stunning picture on her social media account giving a glimpse of Dabboo Ratnani’s 2017 calendar, which is due to release on Wednesday.