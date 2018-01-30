LOOSE LIPS: Guess the actresses who have got into an ugly catfight

Today’s gossip is about two talented actresses who have been good friends for a long time but now do not wish to be seen with each other. Today’s gossip is about two talented actresses who have been good friends for a long time but now do not wish to be seen with each other.

Bollywood is enjoying a good spell as the box office numbers of recently released movies has broken the dreaded ‘January Jinx’. But it’s not all hunky dory in Bollyville. While some are enjoying the success and love, some loved ones have turned into foes. Yes, today’s gossip is about two talented actresses who have been good friends for a long time but no longer wish to be seen with each other.

Both the actresses are young, beautiful and talented. Not many know but they both made their debut in Bollywood around the same time and have been friends for some time now. They watched movies and partied together. They really enjoyed each other’s company. Everything was going well with our ladies. In fact, they worked on a movie together and we hear they had fun on the sets too. But all’s not well anymore. We know what you guys are thinking but let us break it to you – no, it’s not an actor who has created a rift between the ladies. In fact, it’s the movie promotions that is their bone of contention.

So we learnt from a close member of the film that our young actress (let’s call her A) was having a problem with the way the film was focusing only on the other actress (let’s call her B). She constantly felt that since someone close to actress B is promoting the film, she is getting more footage than our actress A. At first, Actress A felt that she is being not promoted well in the initial promotions of the film. On the other hand, Actress B seemed okay with the process as she was all over the media with some other news about her. Things were still manageable then but recently things got a tad bit ugly.

“The two were always cordial before, but now they’ve stopped talking to each other and even avoid one another. Both the actresses were a part of a discussion of movie promotion strategy a few days ago where something was discussed. The two had a difference of opinion, which led to a small argument, and later on it escalated because of which the two are at loggerheads,” added the source who was present when the fiasco happened. Now the filmmaker and his crew are only worried about how they will get both the actresses together for any promotional events.

Well, girls, we all have to learn the art of agreeing to disagree with each other opinions. Business cannot get affected because of small tussles like these. You both are talented and pretty smart to let such minute disputes be the reason to end your friendship. C’mon we know you girls will end the catfight and be back to being buddies like you have been. I will be back soon with more juicy scoops from B-Town until then Ciao darlings!

