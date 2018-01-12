LOOSE LIPS: Can you guess which popular actress is calling shots in her upcoming series?

We hear that following the actress’ suggestions, there are a few changes made not just to the script but also the team. We hear that following the actress’ suggestions, there are a few changes made not just to the script but also the team.

Hello lovelies, I’m back with loads of juicy gossip from the glamour land called Bollywood. Its been a rather interesting start to the year as loads of interesting movies are lined up for all of us to enjoy whole year long. So while we talking about movies, how can we forget how interesting the lives of our actors and actresses are. That brings me to today’s scoop. Let’s get this started.

So this one is about our beautiful actress who is as popular as any of our male superstars all over the world. She is associated with popular movies and series. So recently we learnt something that kind of shocked us. She has been working on a show that is now delayed, as the response to the earlier installment was not very pleasing to the makers. This made the actress and producers work on the script again. However, one of the producers felt that despite her huge fan base, the show isn’t getting the desired response as the actress didn’t commit enough time and zeal to promote the show. To which our actress pointed out that the script lacked the punch to make it a success. After a couple of hours debating like mature adults, both parties sorted the issue. And now we hear that following the actress’ suggestions, there are a few changes made not just to the script but also the team.

Woah! Now that’s the power of a star who can get the ball rolling the way she wants. We can only say that she clearly knows how to rock it when it comes to calling shots. We hope along with this series, all her fans can see her in a movie real soon. So have you guys guessed which actress and series we are talking about? If yes then hurry and flood us with your responses in the comment section below. Until next time ciao darlings!

