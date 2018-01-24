LOOSE LIPS: Guess which actress got reprimanded by the director of her upcoming film?

While on the sets of her upcoming film, she was reprimanded by her director, who we learn is a taskmaster according to those who have worked with him earlier. While on the sets of her upcoming film, she was reprimanded by her director, who we learn is a taskmaster according to those who have worked with him earlier.

Hello lovelies! So we are back with truckloads of gossip for you to keep you hooked on to the latest from the world of Bollywood. ‘Work hard, play hard’ is surely the motto of our stars but that doesn’t mean that they can have a gala time when they are on the sets. In fact, today’s gossip is about one such actress who is promising and trying really hard to give tough competition to her contemporaries. And we may know partially what’s holding her back!

As this is our actress’ first time with the director of her upcoming film, the starlet expected that she will be treated like royalty and given a free hand to do what she wants to. Alas, things did not go exactly her way. Our source from the sets blurted that our young actress was on several occasions rebuked for wasting time on her phone talking to her alleged boyfriend, who himself is also trying to get his film on the floor soon.

The lovey-dovey chatter during outdoor schedules was rather annoying for the director especially because they got delayed only because the actress just did not to get off the phone. After several polite warnings in person, almost towards the end of an outdoors schedule, the actress got reprimanded in front of the crew for not getting off the phone and shoot the scene that has been ready for more than half an hour. Our actress quickly got rid of her phone and started shooting after she apologized to the filmmaker. Post that incident, the actress has maintained a distance from her phone especially when the filmmaker is around. Of course, she doesn’t want the word to spread around that she is reckless on a set especially given the number of films in her kitty.

Better late than never we say, girl! You will get all the love but work is worship, darling. Take a cue from friends and family, dear! So have you guessed who this cute actress is and which director reprimanded her? If yes, then show off your awesome puzzle solving skills in the comment section below. Until next time, Ciao darlings!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd