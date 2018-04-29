LOOSE LIPS: Guess the starlet who wants to be linked up with her co-stars?

Recently, an actress was chilling with a group of friends and started discussing plans as to how she can hog all the attention during or around the film’s release. Recently, an actress was chilling with a group of friends and started discussing plans as to how she can hog all the attention during or around the film’s release.

In filmdom, linkup rumours and flings are a promotional gimmick. It is an old formula but it still works. While many A-list actors and actress detest this but somewhere at the beginning of their career, they too were rumoured to be dating their X film’s co-star. And, the media and audience both have understood this tactic. However, some newbies still feel it’s the best way to grab attention. And today, we have one such starlet who will be debuting in films soon. Not that she is new to the glam world or entertainment industry as she has worked in the past on some hit shows, but Bollywood is a whole fresh gamble for her.

A close aide of the actress divulged details about her plan of action to be in headlines for her film. Recently, she was chilling with a group of friends and started discussing plans as to how she can hog all the attention during or around the film’s release. Well, she is playing an important role but isn’t the lead actress. So, she bounced off a superb idea of spreading link-up rumours with the movie’s lead actors. Obviously, this will grab everyone’s attention and will end up getting a lot of free publicity for her film. Though a couple of her friends who also happen to be from the entertainment industry advised her not to take this path, she seemed pretty sure that it was the only way she could be the center of attention.

Well, girl, this isn’t your first tryst with media or audience as you have had your share of fame and adulation and some controversies too. So, will you risk your filmy career if the cast member you mention or producers learn that it was a marketing gimmick done by you? Besides, what about your boyfriend? Have you discussed this plan with him yet? Has he given the nod to this plan of yours? All we want to say is just like your sane friends, we too feel that you should weigh all your options before jumping the gun.

