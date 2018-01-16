LOOSE LIPS: Guess which actor waited in his car for 45 minutes to avoid this actress?

Our actor decided that he will park himself in the car till the actress left and that wasn’t for some 5-10 minutes but a whopping 45 minutes. Our actor decided that he will park himself in the car till the actress left and that wasn’t for some 5-10 minutes but a whopping 45 minutes.

Hello Lovelies. Soon we will be bombarded with different awards shows. We are sure you are wondering why we are talking about award shows suddenly? Well, then today’s scoop is all about an award show and some celebs trying to avoid drama!

At a recently held award function, an A-list actress was seen walking in and enjoying the function with other dignitaries. Many other celebrities from Bollywood were also invited including this A-list actor who is pretty popular among women. And as he was invited, our actor got all suited for the event and got chauffeured to the venue. No trouble till now right! No cat had crossed his path, as we know. Wrong the actual troublemaker for him was seated inside the venue.

Our actor and this pretty actress aren’t pally at all and have had public showdowns earlier as well. So he asked his manager to check when will the actress make a move from the function as he had no intention of crossing paths with her nor be under the same roof until she was present. After checking, the manager got back to him about her exit plans. And our actor decided that he will park himself in the car till the actress left and that wasn’t for some 5-10 minutes but a whopping 45 minutes! The actress left by then unaware of the fact that her exit is being highly awaited by our actor. Our hero made not so heroic entry to the function after the actress had left the venue.

Bollywood celebrities have as much drama in their real lives as they do in their reel lives I say. Hope someday like real mature people, we hope these guys can also sort their issues. Many celebrities in the past have, so let’s hope these arch enemies turn friends someday soon. On that note, Ciao and I’ll catch up with you with loads more juicy dope from filmyland.

