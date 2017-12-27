LOOSE LIPS: Guess which actor is giving sleepless nights to a building’s residents?

While all this is society’s headache, our star even now is enjoying free parking all over the society. While all this is society’s headache, our star even now is enjoying free parking all over the society.

Hello, Lovelies hope all of you had a great Christmas. Well while you were celebrating Christmas, we were snooping around to find out the latest buzz from Bollywood. And we did find one concerning an upcoming superstar. He surely is touted as the next ‘Hit’ man of the industry and barring a few flops, his films have always been loved by the audience. He is a youth icon and is every girl’s dream man. We are sure you wondering what has he done wrong? Well, the actor has a house in the suburbs of Mumbai and he goes their sometimes to stay but as the actor is a busy man, he usually reaches the premises in the wee hours and parks his very priced automobile in the stilt parking. Well all’s well till now, isn’t it?

It’s exactly what we thought until a member of his society told us that he doesn’t own any parking space in the complex and he randomly parks in any vacant spot available making life a bit difficult for the rightful owners of the parking. On further inquiry, we learned from the parking guards, as it’s a plush complex all the residents have luxurious cars and hence have bought the parking but our dear actor parks his expensive wheels in their parking and the residents are miffed by his antics. We asked why hasn’t the society notified the actor and solved the matter. To which the member of the society association replied, actually he is a huge star and we don’t want to offend him but this is also causing us lot of problem. We don’t want him to go away from here if we notify him with this matter, so we are figuring out a way that will pacify other residents and also solve this parking issue. It’s tricky but we are working on it. While all this is society’s headache, our star even now is enjoying free parking all over the society! Wow, perks of being an A-list actor we say.

We hope that they come up with some solution and solve the situation and if not let’s see who bells the cat in this case? Have you guessed which A-list actor we are talking about? Do share your views in the comments section below. Until next time, Ciao darlings!

