LOOSE LIPS: Guess which actor is upset with linkup rumours?

While the reel life for many of our actors are going great, in real life they sometimes can be upset with things being said about their personal lives. Every time a new duo is paired on screen, grapevine goes crazy with linkup rumours about them. Today’s gossip is about one such fresh pairing that has been touted as an alleged couple by friends and tabloids but actually, there is something that not many are aware of.

Here we go. So, this hot actor and this lovely actress have not been strangers to each other. They have met a couple of times and our actress is a big fan of the actor too. However, there hasn’t been any professional tie-up before for them to spend time together, barring being under the same roof at a friend’s party. They have common friends but no friendship brewed between them as our actress was allegedly dating another star and so was our hottie actor who had a lovely girlfriend. However, we came to know when the two were paired for an upcoming film, the actor categorically mentioned to the director that he will not like any publicity using their off-screen camaraderie for creating buzz about the film.

A source close to the actor told us, “When a film goes on the floor, the lead star cast is bound to share time to get into the skin of the characters and develop a good rapport but that doesn’t mean that ‘they are a thing’. He is aware of his Romeo image but he is particularly affected by this link up to his co-star. In fact, just a couple of days ago, he even had a meeting with his personal teams and the film’s publicity managers to make sure that such rumours are stopped immediately.”

But why is our actor getting so affected by rumours? He has been linked with all his co-stars in the past. Is it because someone outside the Bollywood circle wants him to do so and stop these rumours so that she can heave a sigh of relief? Well, all we can tell our Hottie actor is that all this will automatically stop if you are dating someone. Then rumour mills won’t look for gossip linking you unnecessarily with co-stars. Take a cue from your favourite Hollywood actors hiding relations will only lead to unnecessary rumours.

Have you Sherlocks cracked the identity of the actor and his co-star? If yes, share your answers in the comment section below. Until next time ciao darlings!

