LOOSE LIPS: Guess which actor has taken a break to complete work on one of his pending projects?

We were like the man who can do it all is on a break and Oh lord we wondered what could be the reason for this hiatus. We were like the man who can do it all is on a break and Oh lord we wondered what could be the reason for this hiatus.

Hello lovelies, I’m back to give you all some dope from Bollywood. As we all know that in Bollyland one day that is very important is ‘FilmyFriday’. You either get a hit or a flop and that decides the course of your next releases. But some actors, filmmakers, producers when jolted with back-to-back flops don’t want to rush in for the next project. So at a soiree last week we learned about one such personality from B-town who can do it all. So a close friend of the actor, when asked about his next release quickly, replied that he is on a break.

OMG! We were like the man who can do it all is on a break and Oh lord we wondered what could be the reason for this hiatus. So we decided to do some snooping around and here’s what we found. Our actor has been continuously working and juggling different kinds of stuff (Well he will, after all, he is Mr Can do it all). So after his last release which was again a debacle at the box office, our man of the hour decided that for time being he will now not take any projects but rather concentrate on the one that’s been pending for quite some time.

As we already told you he is the man who does many things, one of it is writing. So our man has decided to focus all his energies to complete scripting the next installment of the magnum opus that has been pending for far too long. In fact, we came to know that work is in full swing and the lead actor and he has already had a word about the basic structure of the film and he is working on it. Besides this, he also wants to spend time with his family since working back to back on his last releases he hasn’t found enough time for them.

We are pretty excited, as this is one of the most awaited films. If you have cracked it already, tell us which star we are talking about and which film has taken all his time now? Do share your views in the comments section below. Until next time wish you all my darlings Merry Christmas!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App