LOOSE LIPS: Guess which actress might just kiss and make up with her biz whiz boyfriend?

Hello people. I know you must be wondering how am I back on a weekend. Well, that’s because last evening I had been to a party and there I learned about this new scoop that I just couldn’t wait to share with you all darlings. Bollywood and it’s on-off relationships are weirder than a toddler playing with the light switches. One moment it’s all lit up in love and next day you know they had an ugly breakup… I mean c’mon how clueless are these people?

This one is about this desi damsel, who plays mostly such roles in her films from the beginning of her career. She isn’t new to the industry as nepotism is really deep-rooted in the film industry just like the politics of our country. After a couple of flings with her co-stars in the past, the actress, for the last two years, was in a not so hush-hush relationship with this biz whiz associated closely with celebrities from all walks of life. In fact, he is such a charmer that in the past too he had some flings with actresses. Coming back to the present, the couple had a few differences and decided to call it quits. But both of them haven’t been really happy with the breakup decision and those close to them feel that the two are actually an ideal pair for each other.

So, the gang of friends and our biz whiz’s sister who too is a part of a filmy family now has taken the onus to make the two understand that petty differences and arguments can’t let them ruin this otherwise perfect relationship. While big sis is trying to make her kid brother realize his faults, besties are trying their best to make our desi girl understand her true feelings.

Well, it does feel like an episode just out of Sex and the City! Anyways, see you all back soon…Ciao darlings!!!

