Indian film stars you didn’t know were related

Bollywood is a big fat happy family. And why not? After all, it is not just about lending support to each other at film screenings, award shows or even on film sets. A lot of this “brotherhood” also runs in Bollywood’s bloodlines! So if I tell you that the Johars and Chopras are related, will you be surprised? Or that Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has family ties with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, would you want to know more on that? I won’t be surprised if the answer is yes!
Kangana Ranaut brought back the big nepotism debate last year. But in practice, a lot of filmy connections have gone unnoticed or even untalked about forever. Here, we unravel some lesser-known blood relations in Bollywood. Let’s get our brains working to draw the family trees now!
1. Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra are first cousins
While we know the two of the biggest families of Bollywood are close, there is more to this bond. Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar is the sister of Yash Chopra. So when Karan made his first onscreen appearance in Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut DDLJ, it was all in the family!
2. Rani Mukerji is Simi Garewal’s sister-in-law
Also Aditya Chopra’s wife Rani Mukerji is the ‘bhabhi’ of Simi Garewal. Simi’s mother Drashti and Pamela Chopra are sisters making Aditya and Simi first cousins.
3. Tabu is Shabana Azmi’s niece
That’s because Tabu’s father Jamal Hashmi is Shabana Azmi’s brother. Acting surely runs in their blood.
4. Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan are cousins
Farhan’s mother Daisy Irani has two sisters – Honey Irani and Maneka Irani, and Farah Khan is the daughter of Maneka. Hence, the two filmmakers are maternal cousins.
5. Sadhna and Babita are cousins
Nothing can be more fulfilling than having two of Bollywood’s yesteryear divas with a family connection. Both their fathers are brothers making them first cousins. Hence, Sadhna is also the ‘maasi’ of Karisma-Kareena.
6. Shraddha Kapoor is a grandniece of Lata Mangeshkar
Now we know where Shraddha’s singing talent comes from! Her grandfather is Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle’s cousin.
7. Armaan Malik is Anu Malik’s nephew
That’s one ‘chacha-bhatija’ singing duo. Armaan’s father Daboo Malik is Anu Malik’s brother. Do you know what they do during family dinners? They cook make music!
8. Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are maternal cousins
This means the two heartthrobs might never get paired onscreen! Let’s put it this way – Sonam Kapoor’s ‘nani’ and Ranveer Singh’s ‘daadi’ are real sisters. No wonder, even Ranveer and Arjun Kapoor are thick friends.
9. Fardeen Khan is Mumtaz’s son-in-law
Fardeen tied the knot with Mumtaz’s daughter Natasha. Interestingly, Mumtaz and Feroz Khan were not just a hit onscreen pair of the ’70s but also got related courtesy their kids.
10. Kajol, Ayan Mukerji and Sharbani Mukherjee are all cousins
Kajol’s father Shomu Mukherjee, Ayan’s father Deb and Sharbani’s father Rono are all real brothers. This makes the Mukherjee family, a big one! We still wait to see Ayan casting all his cousin sisters in his film.
11. Guru Dutt and Amrita Rao are related
Amrita’s grandfather and Guru Dutt were second cousins. This, even Amrita got to know very late when her granny revealed the family’s relationship with the legendary actor-filmmaker.
12. Sharman Joshi is Prem Chopra’s son-in-law
Sharman is married to legendary actor Prem Chopra’s daughter Prerana. Here’s another one. Sharman’s sister Manasi Joshi is actor Rohit Roy’s wife.
13. Ayub Khan is Dilip Kumar’s nephew
Ayub’s father Nasir Khan is Dilip Kumar’s younger brother. Hence, Dilip Kumar aka Yusuf Khan is Ayub’s uncle.
14. Ali Zafar and Aamir Khan are related
Ali Zafar’s wife Ayesha Fazli is Aamir Khan’s distant cousin. Apparently, Aamir was shocked when Ali pointed out this relationship with him when they met. This also makes Ali, the maternal uncle of Imran Khan. Funny that Ali and Imran actually played brothers in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan!
15. Sussanne Khan is DJ Aqeel’s sister-in-law
Sussanne Khan has two sisters – Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora. Music composer and celebrity DJ Aqeel Ali is married to Farah Ali Khan.
16. Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi are cousins
This might be known to many, but let’s rewind. Emraan’s mother is Mahesh Bhatt’s cousin sister. This makes the Bhatt senior his ‘mama’ and Alia’s cousin. Right?
17. Shekhar Kapur is Dev Anand’s nephew
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s mother Sheela Kanta was Dev Anand’s sister. Here’s more. Actor Purab Kohli is Shekhar Kapur’s nephew as Purab’s dad Harsh is Kapur’s cousin.
18. Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are related
Kamal Haasan’s brother Charuhasan is more than 24 years older to him. And Mani Ratnam is Charuhasan’s son-in-law. This establishes a connection between Kamal and Mani too.
19. Aditya Chopra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra are also cousins
VVC’s father DN Chopra is Yash Chopra’s brother. Producing Bollywood blockbusters runs in their family. Thankfully, their style of filmmaking is poles apart!
20. Sonakshi Sinha and Pooja Ruparel are cousins
We remember Pooja Ruparel as DDLJ’s Chutki. Now, point to note is Pooja and Sonakshi Sinha’s grandmothers are real sisters. This makes them related.
