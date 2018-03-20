Most awaited Bollywood debuts of 2018: Sanjana Sanghi, Warina Hussain, Janhvi Kapoor and more

Bollywood has an interesting line-up of debutants for 2018. Bollywood has an interesting line-up of debutants for 2018.

After a dull few months into 2018, movie buffs have high hopes from the rest of the year in terms of Bollywood releases. And why not so? 2018 has a promising line-up of movies with many fresh faces set to grace the silver screen. Be it Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan or Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter, Hindi film industry is in for a treat. Apart from star kids, TV actors Mouni Roy and Ankita Lokhande are also up for their big Bollywood debuts. We also have the Loveraatri girl Warina Hussain and The Fault In Our Stars actor Sanjana Sanghi.

Here are all the fresh faces who are all set to make their debut in 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor – Dhadak

Being the daughter of veteran actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor has made Janhvi Kapoor’s big break one of the most-talked about debuts of Bollywood. And finally when the official announcement about her first film was made, it made headlines. She will be seen in Dhadak, the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat opposite another new face — Ishaan Khatter. In the posters that have been revealed till now, Janhvi’s innocent avatar has been appreciated by movie buffs. We don’t know about her acting skills yet but she is already a style icon for the youngsters. Janhvi and Ishaan have already completed the Jaipur leg of the schedule. The film, helmed by Shashank Khaitan, is slated to hit the theatres on July 6 this year.

Sara Ali Khan – Kedarnath

Another one of the popular star kids in tinsel town is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. The news of her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath rocked the industry. Just like Janhvi, fans were crazy about having a look at Sara’s pictures as well. Bankrolled by KriArj Entertainment, Kedarnath hits the theatres on December 21 this year. But even before her film releases, Sara has another project with Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma’s home production) in her kitty already.

Ankita Lokhande – Manikarnika

Ankita Lokhande may be a known face on Television, thanks to her stint in popular show Pavitra Rishta but she is making her foray in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. She will be essaying the role of Jhalkaribai, who was considered the right hand of Rani Laxmibai (Ranaut). Due to her stark resemblance to Queen of Jhansi, Jhalkaribai even acted as Rani’s body-double to deceive the British during an attack. She later sacrificed her life to save the Queen. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has been scheduled to release on April 27, 2018.

Mouni Roy – Gold and Brahmastra

Another Television actress making her big Bollywood debut this year is Naagin actor Mouni Roy. She is going to appear alongside Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti’s sports drama Gold. Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, Gold is a fictional story set against a real backdrop of Indian hockey scene during 1933-48. It is scheduled for an August 15 release this year. Mouni has now also been roped in for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, the shooting for which is ongoing in Bulgaria.

Aayush Sharma – Loveratri

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Loveratri is going to star Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the lead role. Loveratri is helmed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala who has previously assisted in films like Fan, Sultan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Gunday. Loveratri releases on September 21, 2018.

Dulquer Salmaan – Karwan and The Zoya Factor

Dulquer Salmaan may be ruling hearts in the south industry with his noteworthy performances in films like Bangalore Days, Charlie and O Kadhal Kanmani but the handsome fellow is finally making his Bollywood debut with a road trip film with Irrfan Khan. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is aptly titled Karwan. Salmaan will also be sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor in a Bollywood adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book The Zoya Factor.

Ishaan Khatter – Dhadak

Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter will first be seen in renowned filmmaker Majid Majidi’s international project Beyond The Clouds opposite Malavika Mohanan. However, in Bollywood, Ishaan will be gracing the silver screen for the first time opposite Janhvi in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. Hitting the screens on July 6, Dhadak will see Ishaan in the role of Madhur. The project is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Banita Sandhu – October

Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming directorial stars Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu in the lead roles. But Banita is not a new face after all, she has earlier starred in a number of ads including the one for Vodafone and Doublemint “Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se.” Shoojit has earlier directed Banita in one of his commercials, and he thought that she had a certain ‘freshness’ to add to the Varun Dhawan film. October is a slice of life love story which is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and will hit the screens on April 13.

Warina Hussain – Loveratri

If there was an award for the most buzzworthy actor announcements in Bollywood, it has to go to Salman Khan’s tweet for Loveratri actor Warina Hussain. Remember how Salman’s “Mujhe ladki mil gayi” tweet shook the internet? Yes, Warina will be starring alongside Aayush (Salman’s brother-in-law) in Loveratri. For those who don’t know Warina, she is an actor-model who has been associated with several ad campaigns, the most popular being a Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial.

Mithila Parkar – Karwan

Another popular face making her Bollywood debut with Dulquer in Karwan is Mithila Parkar. Her performance in web series like Girl in the City and Little Things has already made her a darling among the netizens. The actors had travelled across Ooty and Kochi for a month-long schedule earlier in 2017. Not much is known about the background of the characters, but we know that the film is going to be a situational comedy.

Sanjana Sanghi – The Fault In Our Stars Remake

The latest actor to join the debutants block is Sanjana Sanghi. Though the 21-year-old actor has previously donned supporting roles in films like Hindi Medium, Rockstar and Fukrey Returns, this is the first time she will be headlining a feature film. With Sushant Singh Rajput by her side and Mukesh Chabbra donning the directorial hat, Sanghi’s debut is one we are watching out for.

Adnan Sami – Afghan

After captivating us with his melodious tracks, celebrated singer Adnan Sami is all set to make his acting debut with Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s next film Afghan – In Search Of A Home. The plot of the film revolves around an Afghani musician refugee from who flees his country of birth under extenuating circumstances, in search of an identity and a home.

Karan Deol – Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Sunny Deol’s 25-year-old son Karan belongs to the third generation of Deols to have joined Bollywood. His debut film is going to be a romantic drama titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and is being produced and directed by Sunny himself. Sunny Deol has previously directed 2016 movie Ghayal Once Again, a sequel to 1990’s Ghayal.

