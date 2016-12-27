Bollywood celebs wish Happy Birthday to Salman Khan

As superstar Salman Khan turned 51 on December 27, a string of Bollywood celebrities, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Ali Abbas Zafar and Shilpa Shetty, wished him happiness, peace and a long life. As superstar Salman Khan turned 51 on December 27, a string of Bollywood celebrities, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Ali Abbas Zafar and Shilpa Shetty, wished him happiness, peace and a long life.

As superstar Salman Khan turned 51 on Tuesday, a string of Bollywood celebrities, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Ali Abbas Zafar and Shilpa Shetty, wished him happiness, peace and a long life. Salman, the son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, began his acting career with a supporting role in “Biwi Ho To Aisi” and got his big break with a leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya.

He went on to establish himself in Bollywood with films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun.., Karan Arjun, Biwi No.1 and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Salman attained greater stardom by playing the lead role in several successful action films, including Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. In addition to his Bollywood career, Salman is an active humanitarian through his non-profit charity, Being Human.

Here’s what his friends and co-workers have to say: Govinda wished Salman, “Happy birthday partner! Salman Khan.” Jacqueline Fernandez: Happy birthday Salman Khan love always and forever. Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Wishing a happy birthday to the ‘Sultan’ Salman Khan lots of love sir. Let’s get the party started for next Christmas.” Athiya Shetty wished, “Happiest birthday Salman sir! May you have the most amazing day and year!!! Thank you for being the person you are???”

Shilpa Shetty: Happy birthday to you Salman Khan my rockstar wishing you more of everything… because you deserve it all and more. Friends forever. Mika Singh: Happy birthday to my big brother Salman Khan. Kabir Bedi: Happy Birthday Salman! Being Human is not just a slogan for you, it’s your nature. You’re all heart Salman Khan! long life! Remo D’souza: Happy birthday to the most loving human being …Salman Khan. Divya Dutta: And you always remember when someone stands by you when you are new!! Thanks, Salman Khan for being the gracious you! And happy birthday. Milap Zaveri: Happy birthday Salman Khan sir! Wishing you all the happiness in the world!

Armaan Malik said, “God has sent an angel in the form of you Salman Khan happy birthday bhai. Love and respect always…Happy birthday Salman Khan.” Rannvijay Singha wished, “Happy birthday bhai, Salman Khan may you get all the happiness in the world as you deserve it! your soft, nicest, caring and giving people I know. “Rahul Dev said, ” Happy birthday Salman Khan…More power, good health and happiness.” Urvashi Rautela wished, “Only actor who is loved for his onscreen and offscreen life equally. A complete human being. Love you Salman Khan.”

Sophie Choudry: On Salman Khan’s birthday a happy dance is a must…Love you rockstar! Stay the wonderful person you are…Salman Khan birthday asli ‘Bigg Boss’.